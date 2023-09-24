Canada's Charles Jourdain falls prey to broadcasting error as he guillotines Ricardo Ramos and calls out Cub Swanson

UFC featherweight contender Charles Jourdain showcased his versatility beyond his striking skills by scoring a quick submission victory over Ricardo Ramos at UFC Vegas 79.

Jourdain wasted no time in the opening round, engaging in grappling exchanges with Ramos and displaying equal prowess in every sequence. He ultimately secured a guillotine choke, forcing Ramos to submit at the 3:12 mark of the first round.

MMA reported Aaron Bronsteter later brought to light the UFC broadcast team inaccurately called Charles Jourdain the most experienced Canadian fighter on the UFC roster. While Jouardain has competed twelve times under the UFC banner, his Canadian counterpart John Makdessi has competed in twenty fights.

Following his triumph, Jourdain emphasized the improvement in his ground game, stating that he keeps the valuable card up his sleeve for those who attempt to take him down. Jourdain issued a challenge to UFC veteran Cub Swanson, a fighter he has expressed interest in facing in the past. He stated:

“They talk about UFC Toronto. I saw Cub Swanson around. Cub, let’s fight in Toronto. Canadian fans deserve a very good battle between the new school and the old school.”

What is Charles Jourdain's UFC record?

Charles Jourdain secured an emphatic submission victory over Ricardo Ramos in his most recent octagon outing at UFC Vegas 79.

This win followed another impressive performance in 2023 when Jourdain faced Kron Gracie at UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey. He secured a unanimous decision victory, thoroughly outclassing Gracie.

While Jourdain has tasted success inside the UFC octagon, he has also faced setbacks, as seen in his unanimous decision loss to Nathaniel Wood at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa in Paris, France, on September 3, 2022.

Having competed under the UFC banner since 2019, Jourdain's UFC record stands at 6 wins, 5 losses, and one draw.