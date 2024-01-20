Canadian MMA fighter Michael Imperato asks UFC for second chance after dominant win over Bellator veteran

Canadian MMA fighter Michael Imperato recently pleaded for a second chance with the UFC after his dominant win over an experienced Bellator veteran last night at Unified 55, which took place at Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Canada.

Canadian MMA has taken center stage this weekend with UFC 297 emanating from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The event aired on Fight Pass, and Dana White, along with Din Thomas and Matt Serra, were in attendance for the popular "Lookin' for a Fight" series.

The Woodbridge, Ontario, native took full advantage of the UFC CEO being in attendance as he made quick work of Ricky Bandejas. Imperato took Bandejas down, immediately took his back, and submitted him via rear-naked choke less than a minute into the first round.

During his post-fight interview, he expressed his gratitude to have fought in front of the 'Lookin' for a Fight' crew and asked for a second chance with the promotion. He said:

"So, actions speak louder than words. I'm a grown man, I went through a lot. Things change, but I'm here. I wanna know one thing, do you guys believe in second chances? I know Dana [White] does, I heard him say it over and over again. It was an honor to fight in front of all three of you...Second chances, what's up? Let's go."

Imperato had as great of a showing that one could ask for, so it will be interesting to see whether White gives him a second chance.

Why did Michael Imperato get cut from the UFC?

Michael Imperato's UFC career was short-lived as he was signed by the promotion in 2014 as a short notice replacement for Frankie Saenz and was scheduled to fight Aljamain Sterling.

The promotion made the contract null and void the following day as it was reported that he was caught using racist slurs and homophobic remarks on the documentary series 'Fight Xchange'. The Woodbrige, Ontario, native later released a statement confirming that he had been released and since apologized for making those remarks and statements.

Despite the apology, he was forced to continue competing on the regional circuit and hope to make an impression with his performances if he wanted to earn another opportunity with a major promotion.