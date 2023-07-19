Canelo Alvarez back in the gym after celebrity golf tournament, sends clear message to Charlo brothers [Video]

It appears that after his participation in the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez is back to his training routine and is ready to take on a new challenge.

The 33-year-old uploaded a clip to his Instagram Stories where he can be seen practicing his boxing skills in the gym.

In the video, Alvarez also sent a message to the Charlo brothers as he is set to compete against one of them soon.

"Let me tell you one thing, I don't need to get ready because I'm always ready... motherf**kers!" - Canelo Alvarez.

AccordingToBoxing @AccordToBoxing



“I don’t need to get ready because I’m always ready…Muthurfookers”..



#Boxing pic.twitter.com/kd11pgF141 Canelo’s Message To The Charlo Brothers“I don’t need to get ready because I’m always ready…Muthurfookers”..

Canelo Alvarez will go toe-to-toe against Jermell Charlo on September 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For the fight, Charlo will move up two weight classes and compete against 'Cinnamon' in a super middleweight bout.

The fight is intriguing for boxing fans as for the first time in the men's four-belt era, two undisputed champions will lock horns inside the squared circle.

Although it is an exciting matchup, Alvarez was originally expected to face off against Jermell's twin brother Jermall Charlo.

During an Instagram Live session, Jermall revealed that he had signed the contract to fight the Mexican but later turned down the matchup so that his brother could fight 'Cinnamon'.

“I’ll tell you the real stuff. I signed a contract with Canelo too, but I gave it to my brother first so we both make money. We’re going to both make money. I didn’t really want to go on a live, but I gave the fight to my f***ing brother, okay? Y’all are mad at me? I gave the fight to my brother. Let my brother fight, my brother got to go up two weight-classes. I want to fight the motherf***er, but it is what is it.”

Check out Jermall Charlo's comments below:

What did Jermell Charlo say after Canelo Alvarez's recent victory?

In his last outing, Canelo Alvarez locked horns against John Ryder in a super middleweight clash. The event was held at the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico on May 6. 'Cinnamon' emerged victorious that night via unanimous decision.

But Jermell Charlo was not impressed by the 33-year-old's performance. 'Iron Man' uploaded a video on social media, slamming Alvarez for his victory and calling him out for a fight.

"Let me show y'all what it is, why don't y'all make Canelo vs. Charlo? F*** y'all talking about, somebody put that s*** together. Charlo will fight anybody, I ain't ever ducked any smoke... F*** it, that bitch can’t beat me with that s***** last performance."