Canelo Alvarez continues to hilariously dismiss Kamaru Usman's callout's

Canelo Alvarez has once again dismissed the idea of a potential outing against UFC pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman. Asked about Usman's callout, the super-middleweight boxing champion said with a chuckle:

"Yeah, everybody wants payday."

Considering how crossover fights seem like they're here to stay, UFC fighters are now rallying for crossover boxing matches with promises of a lucrative payday. While Kamaru Usman has been persistent in his callouts of Alvarez, the Mexican's stance remains solid.

Although Alvarez is aware of the magnitude of such a bout, he doesn't see the fight coming to fruition anytime soon. Claiming to be focused on his legacy, 'Cinammon' told TMZ Sports in a recent interview:

"Never say no. But right now it's not in my future. Not right now. [agreeing] Yeah, it's all about legacy right now, but you never know."

UFC president Dana White also found the idea silly and went on to question Kamarus Usman's chances against the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring magazine champion in a boxing match.

Currently set to defend his welterweight strap against Leon Edwards this summer, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is unlikely to dance with Alvarez anytime soon.

"I'll prove Britons can be UFC champions from home"- Leon Edwards on his upcoming matchup against Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards is on an impressive 10-fight winning streak, with his latest loss dating back to 2015 via a decision against Kamaru Usman. While Usman went on to become the welterweight champion, Edwards went through a lull in his career due to repeated cancelations of bouts.

Over six years later, 'Rocky' now has a chance to avenge his loss and capture UFC gold simultaneously. If he can dethrone Usman, Edwards will become Britain's second UFC champion, following in the footsteps of Michael Bisping.

However, there is a major distinction between the two. While Bisping lived and trained in the USA, 'Rocky' has not left his native Birmingham. Edwards now wants to prove that Britons can be trained to become champions even at home. The 30-year-old recently told BBC Sport:

"I'll prove Britons can be UFC champions from home. When I was younger I started believing that you have to move to America, But apart from Bisping, I can't name one other fighter who's left the UK and moved to America and been successful. So where is the blueprint to say this works? It doesn't. You just need the right team around you, believe in yourself, work hard and dedicate yourself where you need to."

