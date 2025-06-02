Canelo Alvarez details retirement plans ahead of Terence Crawford superfight: "My body is fine"

Despite 67 professional boxing matches on his record, Canelo Alvarez is still just 34 years old. According to a recent statement given at a press conference for the No Life, No Golf charity event, Álvarez revealed that he intends to continue fighting until the age of 37.

Alvarez singled out Saudi minister, Turki Alalshikh, who has taken the sport by storm, as the promoter with whom he will retire. He also expressed security and confidence in his legacy and the money he has pocketed throughout his career, feeling that he will need nothing more once he turns 37:

"[Turki Alalshikh] is the one I'm definitely going to retire with. My body is fine, I can keep fighting for several more years. 37 is the age I want to retire, not for boxing to retire me. I don't need to do it for the money or legacy. I said I was going to retire at 37 and I'm sure I will."

It is difficult to argue against Alvarez's claims. His 63-2-2 record, which has seen him become a four-division world champion, with unified titles in three weight classes, as well as becoming the first-ever two-time undisputed super middleweight champion, is the stuff of legends.

Alvarez has beaten some of the greatest fighters across multiple generations, including the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Amir Khan, Miguel Cotto, and Erislandy Lara. His only losses have come against the great Floyd Mayweather Jr. and pound-for-pound elite Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight.

There is little left for Álvarez to accomplish, with some now only interested in watching him face David Benavidez. Unfortunately, another matchup has drawn Álvarez's interest.

Canelo Alvarez will take on Terence Crawford later this year

After Canelo Alvarez recently beat the evasive William Scull in an uninspiring unanimous decision in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he and Terence Crawford engaged in a post-fight face-off under the supervision of Turki Alalshikh. The two men are scheduled to clash on Sept. 13.

However, a venue has not yet been selected. Furthermore, UFC CEO Dana White, who was originally expected to serve as the promoter for the bout, was relieved of his duties, with Alalshikh taking full control.

