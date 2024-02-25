Canelo Alvarez fighting in the UFC? Dana White answers if there is possibility

Boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez has often received plaudits from a number of prominent combat sports personalities, including UFC CEO Dana White.

For his part, Alvarez has expressed his respect for the sport of mixed martial arts and athletes competing in the UFC. Additionally, the fight world has long been rife with speculation that the Mexican pugilist could potentially try his hand at MMA someday.

On that note, the UFC organized a high-profile Fight Night event, namely UFC Mexico City, earlier tonight (Feb. 24, 2024). During the post-fight press conference, a reporter asked White about a possible cross-promotional event between a UFC fighter and Alvarez.

The individual, who communicated via a translator, didn't clarify whether the matchup he proposed would be contested under boxing or MMA rules.

White responded with questions of his own:

"Canelo fighting one of my guys? Who do you wanna see Canelo fight out of my guys?"

Presently, one of the most talked-about scheduled MMA fights of 2024 is the lightweight bout between BMF champion Justin Gaethje and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. The winner will walk away with the BMF title.

During the same press conference, the reporter alluded to the Gaethje-Holloway UFC 300 showdown (April 13, 2024) and indicated that Alvarez could fight its winner in an MMA-boxing crossover event.

Replying to the same, White opined that Alvarez possibly fighting the Gaethje-Holloway winner in a crossover matchup won't generate much fan interest:

"You think that many people in here wanna see that fight? Raise your hands... One guy and you. Two of you. Probably not, sir. Probably not."

Check out White's comments on Alvarez below:

Watch White's full press conference below:

When Canelo Alvarez addressed potential fight against UFC star Kamaru Usman

Back in the first half of 2022, the then-UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was relentlessly campaigning for a fight against Canelo Alvarez. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' implied that he'd be willing to face Alvarez in the boxing ring, as the boxer had consistently insinuated that he won't compete in MMA anytime soon.

Nevertheless, speaking to TMZ Sports, the boxing icon hinted that a possible crossover could materialize in the future:

"Never say no. But right now it's not in my future. Not right now. [agreeing] Yeah, it's all about legacy right now, but you never know."

Watch Alvarez's comments below:

Presently, Alvarez possesses the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring super middleweight titles. The Mexican boxing legend is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Jermell Charlo in September 2023.

Alvarez recently announced that he'll return to the squared circle on May 4, 2024. As per ESPN Mexico, he could box Jaime Munguia or Jermall Charlo next, although neither matchup has been officially announced yet.

