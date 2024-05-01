Canelo Alvarez shares his honest review of Ryan Garcia’s win over Devin Haney

Canelo Alvarez recently shared his thoughts on Ryan Garcia's victory over Devin Haney.

The pair were scheduled to face off for the WBC super lightweight title on April 20th, however Garcia missed weight by over three pounds, leading to the fight being rescheduled as a non-title clash.

Aside from his weight miss, 'KingRy' displayed some concerning behavior in the build-up to the fight. The talented boxer took to social media to claim he had been forced to watch minors be sexually assaulted, as well as claiming that he had been kidnapped.

His controversial behavior lead to many believing he would not make it to the fight, and also saw the 25-year-old marked as a +500 underdog by some sportsbooks.

But his performance stunned the combat sports world, as Garcia wobbled 'The Dream' in Round 1 before continuing to dominate most of the twelve-round clash, being awarded a majority decision victory.

His friend and former training partner, Alvarez, discussed the performance during a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, saying this:

"Nothing surprised me. I think Ryan has a lot of talent and I'm happy for him. I'm really happy for him, and I saw that fight, and was so happy. Nervous, a litte bit, but I was so happy... With that mentality he can fight anyone and beat anyone... He did really well."

Watch Canelo Alvarez's interview below:

Canelo Alvarez's former opponent predicts his clash with Jaime Munguia

Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia are both in the final stages of their preparations for the all-Mexican super middleweight title clash on May 4.

Munguia will be entering the fight with a 43-0 record, and has undoubtable showstopping power, with 34 career knockouts.

Interestingly, both Alvarez and Munguia faced off against the same man in their previous fights, the incredibly tough John Ryder, whom was was defeated by both Mexicans.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will be hoping to defend his undisputed super middleweight crown, which he won against Caleb Plant, for the fourth time when he faces the Tijuana native.

During a recent interview, Plant predicted the upcoming 168-pound title fight, saying this:

"I see Canelo coming out with his hand raised. I think he probably stops [Munguia]. He gets hit quite a bit. He's been shook up by people who aren't at [Alvarez's] level. So that's my prediction."

Watch the prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia below: