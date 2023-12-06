Canelo Alvarez could have two mega-fights in 2024 according to latest reports

Canelo Alvarez could be in for a massive 2024 after reports emerged from ESPN Knockout about his potential opponents.

Alvarez recently defeated Jermell Charlo to retain his status as the undisputed super middleweight champion.

It seems that the Mexican's next fight, in May of next year, could be against the brother of 'Iron Man', Jermall Charlo. Should Alvarez not clash with the 'Hitman' next, he could face another undefeated super middleweight contender, Jaime Munguia (42-0).

But according to reports, Terence Crawford is also in line to potentially face Canelo Alvarez in what would be a mega-fight between two of boxing's pound-for-pound best.

Should the undisputed super middleweight champion be crowned victorious in May, he could potentially face David Benavidez in another mega-fight in September.

Benavidez recently retained his WBC interim super middleweight title after defeating Demetrius Andrade, and 'The Mexican Monster' has called for a clash with Alvarez next.

Boxing editor for talkSport, Michael Benson, took to X to share reports of Alvarez's next two fights and wrote this:

"Jaime Munguia, Jermall Charlo and Terence Crawford are reportedly potential opponents for Canelo Alvarez in May, with David Benavidez a potential opponent for Canelo in September. [According to @ESPNKnockout]."

Terence Crawford shares new comments on potential Canelo Alvarez fight

Following Terence Crawford's incredible performance against Errol Spence Jr. earlier this year, he called for a mega-fight with Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford was crowned the undisputed welterweight champion after defeating Spence Jr. via TKO and made history as the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two weight divisions.

Given the twenty-pound difference between Crawford's welterweight division and Alvarez's super middleweight division, some have dismissed the potential mega-fight as a mismatch.

But 'Bud' has proved himself to be arguably the world's best pound-for-pound pugilist and is fully confident he would be able to handle the challenge of Canelo Alvarez.

During a recent interview with FightHubTV, Crawford discussed a potential clash with the Mexican and said this:

"I think business talks. When the right business comes across the table it’ll happen. I just be talking, you know what I mean? Canelo’s a big dude. But at the same time I still believe in my abilities. He’s a heavy dude but he’s not a big guy. He’s 5′ 8″, I’m 5′ 8″. My arms longer than his. That fight would be good."

Watch the video below from 7:45: