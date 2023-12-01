"He’s gonna try to wait me out, it’s not gonna work” - David Benavidez lays out his plan to face Canelo Alvarez by September

David Benavidez is eyeing an epic super middleweight clash with Canelo Alvarez, and recently explained how he hopes to stop the Mexican from avoiding a fight with him.

'The Mexican Monster' recently retained his WBC interim super middleweight title after defeating Demetrius Andrade, and extended his undefeated record to 28-0 (24 KOs).

Benavidez has campaigned for a fight with Alvarez for several years, but there are rumors that the undisputed super middleweight champion may square off against Jaime Munguia next year.

These rumors have complicated matters for 'The Mexican Monster', but David Benavidez isn't deterred by Canelo Alvarez's potential fight.

According to boxing editor for talkSport, Michael Benson, the interim WBC champion shared his plans to face Alvarez by September next year during an interview with ProBoxTV.

"David Benavidez has stated that if rumours of Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia in May are true, then he'll ask Al Haymon to fight Jermall Charlo around the same time so he can eliminate another potential opponent and give Canelo no choice but to face him in September."

"Benavidez has said he won't allow Canelo Alvarez to avoid him by waiting until he cannot make super-middleweight anymore and so will be back in the gym next week: “Right now it's in my smartest interests that I stay close to the weight and stay training. As much as he's gonna try to wait me out, it's not gonna work, I'm gonna be ready for whenever that opportunity comes.""

Terence Crawford heaps praise on David Benavidez following recent victory

David Benavidez faced off against fellow undefeated boxer Demetrius Andrade (32-0) for the WBC interim super middleweight title last weekend. Whilst both men were able to land powerful blows throughout the fight, 'The Mexican Monster' asserted his dominance as the rounds progressed.

The corner of Andrade stopped the fight at the end of Round 6, with Benavidez retaining his title and his undefeated record.

Following his win, all eyes were on Canelo Alvarez ahead of a potential mega-fight at 168 pounds.

Terence Crawford, who was in attendance for Benavidez vs. Andrade, shared his thoughts on 'The Mexican Monster' following the bout. Crawford said this:

"He looked spectacular, he did wonderful... He's relentless, his pressure, but it's smart pressure. He comes in behind his jab, throwing straight punches, going to the body, up and down. Just got to tighten up a little bit on the defense but other than that, he good. He's ready for Canelo."

