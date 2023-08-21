Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo tickets: Where to buy and how much do they cost?

Boxing fans will have to shell out quite a lot of money to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo. The biggest superstar in boxing, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is set to return to the ring against Jermell Charlo on September 30, 2023. Canelo will put his super middleweight titles on the line against Charlo and needless to say, it would be a treat for boxing fans to watch their favorite boxers do their thing.

The fight will be the event headliner on September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. But five weeks out, are tickets to this event still available? And where can the fans buy them?

According to T-Mobile Arena’s official website, tickets for the event are still available. The prices vary greatly depending upon their location respective to the ring. While the prime seats that are next to the ring cost a whopping $7000 at the moment, those farthest from the ring will still cost upwards of $500 depending upon the location. You can buy the tickets directly from T-Mobile Arena’s official website.

The betting odds favor Canelo Alvarez, who is a -230 favorite heading into the contest. Jermell Charlo, the reigning light middleweight champion is a +170 underdog and he is not happy with the status. Although Charlo has a noticeable size advantage over Canelo Alvarez, the oddsmakers’ faith in Canelo’s abilities is still unshakable.

Canelo Alvarez reveals the timeline for his retirement

Over the years, Canelo Alvarez [59-2-2] has risen to become one of the greatest boxers of all time. While the 33-year-old had always been a top prospect, the loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 can be attributed as the catalyst for his ascension to the absolute elite level. The 33-year-old suffered his second professional loss to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022.

According to some, the aura around Canelo seems to be fading since the loss. However, the Mexican powerhouse emerged victorious over Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder in his most recent outings. The promotion for Canelo vs Charlo has already started and both men have been interacting with media for the same reason.

While talking about retirement during his recent appearance in The Breakfast Club, Canelo stated that he still has four to five years of fighting left in him.

“I think I at least have four more years in me, maybe five. I’ve been a professional boxer since 15 years of age. Thats’ almost 18 years of fighting professionally. I always said I would retire when I was 36 or 37, around that age. That’s more than enough, it’s so many years of boxing. By then, I will have accomplished many things and then I will have to enjoy my life with the family and all,” Canelo Alvarez stated.

Watch Canelo speak about retirement from the 24:40 mark of the video below:

The pound-for-pound king in Boxing will not be competing for a very long time from now and so, fans should savour him while he is still around.