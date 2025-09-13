Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford ring girls: Who are UFC regulars Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair?

Canelo Alvarez is currently scheduled to defend his super middleweight titles against Terence Crawford this Saturday, Sept. 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The bout marks a historic clash between two of the most standout boxers of the current generation.Ahead of the bout, let us look at the ring girls, who will be doing their chores amid the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford event.Who are UFC regulars Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair?UFC octagon girls Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair will reportedly be serving as ring girls for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight. This super middleweight bout marks the first Zuffa Boxing event promoted by UFC CEO Dana White under the banner of TKO.Both Dela Cruz and Blair have been part of the UFC for over a decade. The 32-year-old Dela Cruz is a model based in Manila, Philippines. She made headlines after winning the first UFC Octagon Girl Search in Asia back in 2015.In addition to her role as a UFC octagon girl, Dela Cruz embraces a model's lifestyle and has earned several accolades. Earlier this year, she participated in a photoshoot for Women's Fitness Australia and appeared on the cover of Maxim Australia 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the other hand, the 36-year-old Blair is based out of Florida, USA. She joined the leading MMA promotion in 2013. Prior to that, Blair also reportedly worked for Strikeforce. Notably, similar to Dela Cruz, the Florida native is also a model and has worked with Maxim and Guess, among others. In addition to that, she's also a brand marketer.Regarding their popularity, Blair boasts over 190,000 followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, Dela Cruz is somewhat comparatively more popular, with a total of 420,000 Instagram followers, and has also turned heads towards her on several occasions.The upcoming fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford presents a significant opportunity for Dela Cruz and Blair to enhance the experience for spectators again.