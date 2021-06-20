"Canelo signed my glove. I'm so happy!" - Anderson Silva is elated after his post-fight interaction with Canelo Alvarez

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva proved that he is one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time by beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in their co-main event fight at the Tribute to the Kings event.

Chavez is a seasoned boxer who is a former WBC middleweight champion. However, he couldn't hold his own against the much older Anderson Silva, who out-boxed the Mexican. 'The Spider' seemed extremely comfortable in the squared circle and used his jabs and uppercuts to great effect.

Anderson Silva pulled off the upset over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.



Silva's performance was so magnificent that boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez came up to congratulate him on his performance and show him some respect. Both of them talked at length after the fight, and Silva told him that he was a big fan of the Mexican fighter.

He spoke about the incident afterward in an interview with FightHype. The interviewer asked the Brazilian about his interaction with Canelo, and Silva excitedly revealed:

"I don't believe that Canelo come talk to me. You know Canelo signed my glove. The glove I fight (with), Canelo signed. I'm so happy!"

Anderson Silva is a huge fan of the Mexican fighter, and he also added that he watches a lot of boxing. Canelo reciprocated those feelings, and there's a lot of mutual respect between the two.

This display against Chavez Jr. begs the question of how good Anderson Silva could've been if he had boxed when he was in his prime. However, 'The Spider' is now 46 years old and even though he looks really good, he doesn't have long left in his combat sports career.

Jake Paul asks Anderson Silva to fight on the undercard of his fight against Tyron Woodley

Amazingly, Silva's incredible showing enticed a lot of respect from Jake Paul, who called him a Brazilian legend. The YouTube star also added that he would be honored if Silva fought on the card for Paul's August 28th match against Tyron Woodley.

Respect to Anderson Silva @spideranderson on the win….vc é uma lenda brasileira! Would be an honor to have him vs Roy Jones Jr on the same card as Tyron and I — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2021

Interestingly, Paul proposed a match between Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr. However, this match will be hard to make as the veteran boxer is now 52, and last fought in an exhibition match against Mike Tyson. Nevertheless, it was a good gesture from Jake Paul, who usually only mentions MMA fighters to take jibes at them.

