Jon Jones made the first successful defense of his heavyweight title at UFC 309. He stopped former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic with a brutal spinning back kick.

During the post-fight octagon interview, Jones announced that he wasn't retiring from the sport just yet. This led to a flurry of questions from the media about his future at the post-fight press conference.

Among the topics was the possibility of a future matchup with the interim champion Tom Aspinall. When asked about the potential fight, 'Bones' made it clear that he would only consider stepping inside the octagon with the Brit for a massive payday, saying, "I want that f**k you money."

Jon Jones reveals he's more interested in a fight against Alex Pereira

Soon after Jon Jones announced that he was not ready to hang up his gloves following his dominant victory, speculations quickly spread about who he might fight next.

When asked by a media member about his plans moving forward. Jones made it clear that he's more interested in a fight against Alex Pereira than facing Tom Aspinall in a title unification bout.

"I'm not really worried about the Tom fight, I'm worried about the Pereira fight. That's what I want to do. That's what I want to do and I think the UFC wants to have me back, then that's the fight they'll make. I've been really clear about my intentions... I'll retire the heavyweight belt if I have to. Give the dude what he wants at the end of the day.

"I feel like I'm at a place where I want to take super-fights. I don't want to fight dangerous up-and-comers anymore. I want to fight dangerous, established champions. So, Tom can have the heavyweight championship. I don't really care about it."

Watch Jon Jones discuss a potential fight with Alex Pereira below (1:23:20):

