“Canelo winning on all cards already” - Referee and judge selection for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight trigger mixed reactions on Twitter

Canelo Alvarez is scheduled to defend his undisputed super middleweight titles against one-half of the well-regarded Charlo brothers, Jermell Charlo. The pair's bout is set for next Saturday and marks one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year.

Charlo will pit his record of 35 wins, one loss, and one draw against his foe's run of form of 59 wins, two losses, and two draws. On X/Twitter, Michael Benson unveiled the judges' identities and referee scheduled to oversee the bout. However, the revelation led to a mixed fan reaction online.

Expand Tweet

The three judges tasked with scoring the match are Max DeLuca, David Sutherland, and Steve Weisfeld. Meanwhile, the referee who will officiate the bout is Harvey Dock. The selection of fight officials has led to fans believing that Canelo Alvarez will be favored to win.

One fan commented that the officials generally thought to be behind controversial scorecards are on task:

"A few usual suspects on there"

Another fan implied that the judges were chosen explicitly on PBC's behalf, as Canelo Alvarez is signed to the promotion:

"In house pbc judges"

One fan even went as far as saying that, should the fight go to a decision, Alvarez will emerge victorious on the scorecards:

"Oh yeah Canelo winning on all cards already"

However, one comment opined that between Charlo and Alvarez, judges won't be needed:

"Both guys are explosive power punches. So not sure weather the judges will be needed or not"

A collage of fan reactions:

Fan reactions

Who has Canelo Alvarez lost to?

Canelo Alvarez has taken part in 63 fights, winning 59 of them. In those fights, the legendary Mexican has only lost twice, with his first loss coming against all-time great pugilist Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2013. However, he was much younger and far more inexperienced when he faced 'Money.'

Expand Tweet

His other loss was far more recent, having occurred in 2022, and it came against Dmitry Bivol in a light heavyweight bout. The Mexican star was defeated via unanimous decision but managed to bounce back with a two-fight win streak.