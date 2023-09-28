"Card is so deep" - Addition of exciting women's flyweight bout at UFC 296 has fans abuzz

Fans are buzzing on social media after an exciting women's flyweight bout was added to the already stacked UFC 296 fight card.

As first reported by Ag. Fight, a women's flyweight clash between Ariane Lipski and Casey O'Neil has been added to UFC 296. The event is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 16th and will serve as the promotion's final pay-per-view event of 2023.

Ag. Fight tweeted:

"BREAKING! UFC books Ariane Lipski vs Caeey O'Neil to December 16th #ufc296" [translated]

Ag. Fight's original tweet

Lipski vs. O'Neil joins an already stacked card that includes two title fights and plenty of fan favorites competing. 'The Queen of Violence' is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, while 'King' is looking to bounce back from her unanimous decision loss to Jennifer Maia. Following the announcement, fans reacted by complimenting the matchmakers of the event as well as offering their prediction for what they believe will transpire, writing:

"Fu**ing card is so deep" [@Collinfrmthe716 - X]

"KING CASEY SZN" [@SabatelloStan - X]

"This is going to be hard one to watch, I want them both to win" [@mmavortexreport - X]

"Oh no! I want both of them to win!" [@InvestnWPreston - X]

"Casey back!!!!" [@Dee_jayxcv - X]

"Easy Casey dub" [@the3els - X]

Reaction tweets

UFC 296 is definitely a must-see event as the promotion continues to fill out the card and end their 2023 pay-per-view schedule on a high note.

Who is headlining UFC 296?

UFC 296 is an absolutely stacked event that will be headlined by the highly anticipated welterweight title fight between Colby Covington and champion Leon Edwards.

The bout has been in the works since this past March after 'Rocky' successfully retained his title in a trilogy bout with former champion Kamaru Usman. 'Chaos' weighed in as the backup fighter and was sitting cage-side for the event. Initially, it appeared as though the bout would serve as the co-main event for UFC 295, but was pushed back an extra month and will now be the main event instead.

Covington hasn't fought since last March at UFC 272, where he earned a unanimous decision over his former friend and teammate Jorge Masvidal. It will be interesting to see whether the lengthy layoff will be a factor in his third attempt at becoming welterweight champion.