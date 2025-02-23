Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz Full Video Highlights: The Last Crescendo

Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz surprisingly scored a draw on the Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 undercard.

In June 2024, Adames defended the undisputed WBO middleweight world title for the first time against Terrell Gausha. The world champion was matched up against Sheeraz after the latter captured the EBU European middleweight strap in September 2024.

As expected, Adames started moving forward and looked to land explosive punches as soon as the fight started. Sheeraz reacted well with straight punches that controlled the early rounds.

In the middle rounds, Sheeraz started abandoning his game plan and lacked the versatile striking needed to secure a stoppage. Adames capitalized by taking over the fight with a higher work rate and overall superior effort.

The last three rounds featured an improved approach from Sheeraz. The challenger's cornermen finally told him he needed a knockout. Sheeraz lacked the aggression needed to put Adames away, but he did win the final frames.

Despite Sheeraz's late resurgence, Adames seemed to do enough to earn a unanimous decision win. Instead, the judges scored the bout a split decision draw, which will surely be debated amongst the boxing community.

Adames retained his WBC middleweight world title, pushing his professional boxing record to 24-1-1. The 30-year-old might be poised for a rematch with Sheeraz later this year.

Meanwhile, Sheeraz might be grateful to be leaving the ring without a loss. The 25-year-old's record was pushed to 21-0-1, with many fans likely questioning his world-title potential moving forward.

Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz video highlights

Hamzah Sheeraz finishes his warmups before making the walk to the ring.

Adames started gaining momentum in rounds six and seven due to his relentless aggression becoming superior to Sheeraz's straight punches.

Adames continues taking over this fight with an aggressive approach. Sheeraz's lack of volume has been a bad look for the judges.

Sheeraz hasn't made any major adjustments for the last few rounds. Adames could be running away with this fight.

Sheeraz's promoter, Frank Warren, seems to be getting frustrated with him.

Carlos Adames showcased a superior effort throughout the fight. He ultimately wasn't rewarded with a win, as the judges delivered a split-decision draw.

