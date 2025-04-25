Carlos Prates gets honest about cutting down on smoking habit in an effort to be an athlete and not just a fighter 

Carlos Prates has long been associated with a smoking habit, which has almost become part of his brand as the laid-back Brazilian finisher. But ahead of UFC Kansas City, the rising welterweight contender has consciously decided to cut back on smoking.

For years, Prates operated on the belief that being a good fighter was enough. That mindset helped him storm into the UFC with a string of dominant finishes, including victories over Li Jingliang and Neil Magny. However, as the level of competition rises, he recognizes that it's important to consider factors like conditioning, recovery, and professional habits.

Speaking about the shift in an interview with MMA Today, Prates said:

“Today, I think [I smoked] two... I try to smoke less bro, you know, like before... Usually I like to say I’m fighter. I’m not athlete. No, I just have to be good to beat somebody inside the octagon. But now I’m trying to be athlete, you know, better shape. I get more stronger, you know."

He added:

"Before my last fight, I was like 82 to fight 77 [kgs]. And then since November last year to this fight camp, I got 90 kilos, you know, so now I have a lot of cuts to it, but I feel more strong. I try to be [an] athlete, you know, work with my doctors, physiotherapy, nutritionist and things like that.”

Check out Carlos Prates' comments below:

Carlos Prates previews upcoming clash against Ian Garry at UFC Kansas City

Carlos Prates will take on Ian Machado Garry in a pivotal bout in the main event of UFC Kansas City. Garry, currently ranked No. 7, is coming off a loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Meanwhile, Prates enters the bout on an 11-fight win streak, having embraced a more disciplined approach. For Prates, this seems like a test of his evolution as a fighter.

Previewing the fight in an interview with MMA Junkie, Prates said:

“I’m going to show him who is the quitter. And I’m going to smash him. I’m going to knock him out and become really close to becoming UFC welterweight champion, really close to fighting for the title... He’s trying to break my mind because maybe at some point in his life or some fight, somebody did it to him. Now he’s afraid about me starting to do it with him, so he starts to do it with me. Nothing has changed. Saturday night, I’m going to go there, listen to my music, walk out, step in the cage and get one more win, one more bonus, knock him out and that’s it.”

Check out Carlos Prates' comments below (6:45):

