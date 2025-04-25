Carlos Prates melts hearts with heartwarming gesture toward fan battling cancer, other fans express admiration: "God bless him"

Ahead of his UFC Kansas City headliner, Carlos Prates crossed paths with one of his fans, a man called Randy who is battling esophageal cancer. The pair's ensuing interaction has touched fans on X, with Randy highlighting Prates as his favorite fighter on the UFC roster.

It was all sparked by Randy, who is a native of Kansas, Missouri, United States, learning that Prates will headline a card in his hometown. He reached out to the Brazilian welterweight on Instagram with a request that he shaved his head, which Prates was more than happy to fulfill.

Check out Carlos Prates shaving Randy's head:

The two men's interaction was shared on X by the UFC's official account. It drew an outpouring of fan support, with many praising Prates' character. One fan, in particular, though, expressed admiration for Randy due to the latter's sense of humor, despite his situation.

The fan gifted Prates a pack of cigarettes as a nod to the Brazilian's well-known smoking habits:

"Randy has a hell of a sense of humor giving Prates a pack of smokes & good for him. It'll serve him well in his fight with cancer. What a legend."

Another fan merely praised Prates.

"God bless him"

This was echoed by another fan.

"Prates is a good guy"

Others praised both men.

"Rooting for you Randy. Also rooting for Prates."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Come fight night, Prates will have the chance to score the biggest win of his career and embark on a massive leap in the welterweight rankings given that he is ranked #13 and his opponent, Ian Machado Garry, is #7.

Carlos Prates isn't the only Brazilian fighter to shave a fan's head

While Carlos Prates is the latest, another Brazilian fighter had shaved a cancer-stricken fan's head prior. Ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira famously shaved a the head of a young fan battling cancer, which drew tremendous attention in the MMA world.

Check out Alex Pereira shaving a fan's head:

The fascination with the moment was due in large part to how emotional Pereira became during the kind act. The usually stoic knockout artist broke down in tears while shaving the fan's head in a rare moment of emotional vulnerability.

