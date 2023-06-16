Caught on camera: Video shows shocking footage of Conor McGregor's alleged sexual assault

Conor McGregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during NBA Finals last week.

The accuser's lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, sent a demand letter claiming NBA and Miami Heat security "physically forced" the woman into a restroom, where McGregor sexually assaulted her. The security refused to let the woman exit or allow her friend to enter the restroom with her, per the letter.

The news was first broken by TMZ Sports. They have now obtained video proof of McGregor's interaction with the alleged victim in front of the restroom. The footage was shot inside Kaseya Center in Miami at around midnight on June 10, right after Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

In the video, Conor McGregor, wearing a black t-shirt, is caught leaving a restroom area and speaking with a woman wearing a white shirt. Her face is blurred in the video for security purposes.

After exchanging a few words with the woman, McGregor is seen grabbing her hand and leading her to the restroom. Three men in black attire, who appear to be security guards, stood guard as the door shut behind them. They assemble in a manner that would possibly prevent anyone from entering or exiting the restroom easily.

Watch the 1:12 minute clip below:

Conor McGregor allegations: What happened that night?

According to Ariel Mitchell, the accuser and McGregor were present at the same club inside of the NBA arena minutes before the alleged incident took place. The woman asked to take a selfie with McGregor, after which the Irishman took a break to use the restroom. The events caught on camera took place right after that.

Mitchell further revealed to TMZ Sports that her client was under the impression she was joining McGregor in his hotel room at the Four Seasons. She also stated that the accuser remembers having "no less than six drinks that night" and "did not even recall who led her into the restroom" until she saw the video.

Conor McGregor has denied all accusations against him via a statement made by his lawyers. The UFC, NBA, Miami Heat, and Miami PD have released statements as well.

