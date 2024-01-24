Cedric Doumbe hints at Jake Paul showdown if PFL Paris opponent misses weight again

Cedric Doumbe seems intrigued by a potential Jake Paul fight inside the PFL smart cage.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Doumbe spoke about his looming March 7 PFL bout against Baissangour Chamsoudinov, also known as 'Baki'. The two headline Accor Arena in Paris, France, in a clash of undefeated welterweights.

An Ares FC weight miss in Paris for 'Baki' was referenced in this recent Doumbe interview. A canceled bout versus Felix Klinkhammer last November was scrapped for Ares FC 17: Aida vs. Younousov after Chamsoudinov missed weight.

When asked what would happen if his opponent missed weight again in their fight, Doumbe said:

"Maybe I'm gonna fight, I don't know. I'm gonna choose maybe Jake Paul (laughs). Maybe Jake Paul (laughs). But I mean Jake Paul is the guy. If I fight against Jake Paul, I think the response would be full in an hour... He's bigger than me, for sure. Same height but bigger than me. But I like when I'm fit. I don't like to do the weight cut."

Check out the clip of Cedric Doumbe discussing a possible Jake Paul fight below

Cedric Doumbe and his MMA path at this juncture

Cedric Doumbe came into the world of mixed martial arts after generating a lot of buzz within the stand-up arts. The multiple-time Glory kickboxing welterweight champion had close to a hundred professional bouts in that discipline before eyeing MMA.

'Le Meilleur' debuted in MMA later on in the same year he had his last kickboxing fight, as of this writing, as he donned the small gloves for the first time in November 2021. Doumbe finished Arbi Emiev via strikes in the first round under the SuperKombat Universe banner.

The 31-year-old then had his next three MMA bouts underneath the MMA GP banner. Doumbe would score finishes in all of those contests against Phruethukorn Chaichongcharden, Florent Burillon, and Paweł Klimas, respectively.

The Cameroon native fighting out of France then made his debut with the Professional Fighters League last September, doing so in lightning-quick fashion. Doumbe stopped Jordan Zebo in nine seconds via strikes at PFL Europe 3 to maintain his one hundred percent finishing rate.

Cedric Doumbe has his sophomore fight with the company at PFL Europe 1 vs Chamsoudinov, kicking off the 2024 run of that chapter of the organization.