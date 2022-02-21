"Last night was a huge success" - Chad Mendes releases official statement after BKFC debut win

Chad Mendes secured a stunning win in his BKFC debut at the KnuckleMania 2 event.

Mendes faced Joshua Alvarez where he dominated the fight and ultimately secured a fourth-round TKO win over Alvarez.

Following his win, 'Money' took to his official Instagram handle and thanked his fans, family and team for their support. Mendes even thanked his opponent 'Famez' for sharing the ring with him.

Posting an image of his fight with Alvarez, Mendes wrote:

"What a crazy ride this athletic life has been! From wrestling at the age of 5, all the way up through college, to climbing my way up the UFC rankings, to now saying I’m officially a bare knuckle boxer….. Last night was a huge success! I can’t thanks my team @teamalphamalemma @joey_rodriguez916 @capitalstrengthperformance enough for all the hours of preparation and time away from your families to help me throughout this camp. Thank you @bkfcfamez for taking this fight. It was an honor sharing the ring with you! Thank you @bareknucklefc for this huge opportunity! Also huge congrats to being the number 4 most downloaded app last night! To the moon! Finally headed back home to my girls and couldn’t be happier. Thank you guys for all the kind words and support! It means the world to me!!"

When Conor McGregor took a jibe at Chad Mendes ahead of his BKFC debut

Conor McGregor and Mendes squared off against each other at UFC 189 for the interim featherweight title. McGregor secured the interim title by defeating 'Money' via a second-round TKO.

McGregor is still taking jabs at his old opponent Chad Mendes six years after their fight at UFC 189. Taking to his Instagram stories, 'The Notorious' posted a video of Mendes practicing for his Bare Knuckle FC debut.

McGregor fired shots at 'Money' and wrote:

"Bop bop boxed around."

Conor McGregor posts a video of Chad Mendes

Following his win over Mendes at UFC 189, McGregor went on to become the undisputed featherweight champion by defeating Jose Aldo at UFC 194. McGregor stunned the entire world by knocking out Aldo in the first thirteen seconds of the match.

