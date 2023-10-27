"Chael is making a video right now" - NCAA Wrestling officially added to UFC Fight Pass; mixed reactions from fans

NCAA wrestling is a fundamental part of MMA. Mixed martial artists everywhere are expected to have a high level of wrestling skill, if not to use it offensively, then at least to be able to defend themselves from their opponent's takedowns. A fighter who can't stop their foe from taking them to the mat will likely lose their bout.

A recent revelation, however, may just set the stage for NCAA Wrestling to elevate its profile. A recent tweet has unveiled the UFC's decision to officially feature NCAA Wrestling on UFC Fight Pass, which already hosts a number of grappling events like Polaris.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling has always been key to MMA, with many of the sport's legends using it as their base fighting style. Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier is among the most prominent wrestlers the sport has ever seen. During his time in the NCAA, he faced and lost to legendary collegiate wrestler Cael Sanderson.

The UFC's decision to create a closer link with the sport has drawn various reactions on X/Twitter, with one fan claiming that it is the right decision, as there is no better place for wrestling to be showcased to MMA fans than UFC Fight Pass:

"Sounds about right. Dont know where else a competition of fighting belongs."

Another fan echoed similar sentiments:

"UFC Fight Pass great News"

Some fans even described the announcement as good news:

"This is a big W"

One fan even joked that Chael Sonnen, himself a former NCAA wrestler, is likely filming a video on the topic:

"Chael is making a video right now"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Is Bo Nickal an NCAA Wrestling champion?

Bo Nickal is the UFC's latest undefeated sensation, and represents a long line of elite-level NCAA wrestling standouts who made the switch to MMA. Thus far, he has parlayed his top wrestling skills to amass an unbeaten 5-0 run, with all of his victories being finishes.

But was he ever a wrestling champion in the NCAA? As it turns out, much of the hype behind Nickal is due to the fact that he's a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion. He has even expressed an eagerness to test out his wrestling against Khamzat Chimaev.