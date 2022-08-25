"Drake is another colossal liar"- Chael Sonnen explains why he is furious at celebrities "playing with money" while betting on fights 

Chael Sonnen is unimpressed with Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake and his habit of placing hefty six-figure and million dollar bets on MMA fights. According to Sonnen, the whole thing is a scam and Drake is a "colossal liar."

Sonnen went in hard on Drake in a new video on his YouTube channel, saying:

"Drake is another colossal liar. Drake's gonna bet a quarter million dollars on such and such athlete! He's even going to provide the ticket for you. That is a photoshop from the betting company that Drake is with, Drake has never bet on an MMA fight, just so you understand. And Drake could cover the spread, he just doesn't do it. Don't play with money. You're not going to gain my respect."

Watch Chael Sonnen question Drake's betting habits below:

Drake's most recent big-ticket MMA bets included a $200,000 gamble on Kamaru Usman to beat Leon Edwards and a $230,000 bet on Jose Aldo to beat Merab Dvalishvili. While his UFC 278 bets didn't pay off, a million dollar bet on Israel Adesanya to beat Jared Cannonier did, allegedly earning the rapper $250,000.

As Chael Sonnen mentioned, some fans are dubious of Drake's bets, which all go through the same sportsbook. They suspect the money he's using to place these bets is being paid to him as a sponsorship fee by the sportsbook. Given the amount of attention Drake's betting habits generate week after week, it's not a bad form of advertising.

Chael Sonnen suggests Jake Paul should fight Andrew Tate

Chael Sonnen has the perfect opponent for Jake Paul, who seems to be having a hard time finding someone to fight. In Sonnen's mind, 'The Problem Child' should fight controversial former kickboxer Andrew Tate.

In a recent video, Chael Sonnen said:

“Andrew Tate made a video. It didn’t do terribly well. He did it about two months ago. He called out Jake Paul. But in those last two months, he has exploded, he’s being discussed on the Joe Rogan show. I’m discussing him now, Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, discussed him this morning. So things are very different and Tate will show up. I mean just so you understand, Andrew Tate says that he will show up, he will show up, believe me.”

It's questionable whether Jake Paul wants to be associated with Andrew Tate, even in the context of potentially beating him up. While Tate's popularity has exploded over the past few months, so have allegations that the former kickboxer is involved in sex trafficking and other unsavory behavior.

Tate was recently de-platformed from several major social media sites for hate speech against women, and a video of Tate physically assaulting a woman is just one of the many skeletons currently tumbling out of his closet.

