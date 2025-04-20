Chael Sonnen addresses burning question on Ilia Topuria’s size disadvantage against Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen has defended Ilia Topuria after concerns surfaced that he might be too small for Islam Makhachev.

Recently, UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot stated that Topuria stands no chance against Makhachev in a potential bout as the Dagestani is a "really big guy." In an interview with MMA Junkie, Gamrot said:

"Islam is a really big guy, and I don’t think that Topuria has a chance against him. If you wanna fight with Islam, you gotta be a big guy similar like him because he is good everywhere. But if your body is smaller than him you don’t have a chance for sure."

Sonnen fired back at Gamrot’s assessment of Topuria’s chances against Makhachev. He said:

"There is no size difference between Ilia and Islam. It’s a 145 vs. a 155. Do 45-pounders and 55-pounders not know you weigh the same thing."

He added:

"Are you aware that Muhammad Ali, when he was the heavyweight champion of the world, weighed 198 pounds? Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping comes to mind. The lighter of the two: Georges St-Pierre, winner... I’m just blown away by the analysis that he would have no chance. That is very strong language... Tell me a time that the lighter guy got outmanned?"

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Ilia Topuria feels he is deserving of a lightweight title fight

Ilia Topuria recently made his first appearance on the JRE MMA Show. The Georgian-Spaniard told Joe Rogan that after he vacated his UFC featherweight strap, he was promised a lightweight title fight.

'La Leyenda' believes he deserves a title shot, having previously knocked out Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski.

"Of course. They give that chance to everyone, why not to me? They gave it to Henry Cejudo, they gave it to Conor McGregor, they gave it to Georges St-Pierre, they gave it to Jon... And I proved that I deserve that shot."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (1:00:20):

