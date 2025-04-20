  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Chael Sonnen addresses burning question on Ilia Topuria’s size disadvantage against Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen addresses burning question on Ilia Topuria’s size disadvantage against Islam Makhachev

By Subham
Modified Apr 20, 2025 18:30 GMT
UFC Hall of Famer defends Ilia Topuria (left) regarding concerns that he might be too small for Islam Makhachev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
UFC Hall of Famer defends Ilia Topuria (left) regarding concerns that he might be too small for Islam Makhachev (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Chael Sonnen has defended Ilia Topuria after concerns surfaced that he might be too small for Islam Makhachev.

Ad

Recently, UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot stated that Topuria stands no chance against Makhachev in a potential bout as the Dagestani is a "really big guy." In an interview with MMA Junkie, Gamrot said:

"Islam is a really big guy, and I don’t think that Topuria has a chance against him. If you wanna fight with Islam, you gotta be a big guy similar like him because he is good everywhere. But if your body is smaller than him you don’t have a chance for sure."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sonnen fired back at Gamrot’s assessment of Topuria’s chances against Makhachev. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"There is no size difference between Ilia and Islam. It’s a 145 vs. a 155. Do 45-pounders and 55-pounders not know you weigh the same thing."

He added:

"Are you aware that Muhammad Ali, when he was the heavyweight champion of the world, weighed 198 pounds? Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping comes to mind. The lighter of the two: Georges St-Pierre, winner... I’m just blown away by the analysis that he would have no chance. That is very strong language... Tell me a time that the lighter guy got outmanned?"
Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Ad

Ilia Topuria feels he is deserving of a lightweight title fight

Ilia Topuria recently made his first appearance on the JRE MMA Show. The Georgian-Spaniard told Joe Rogan that after he vacated his UFC featherweight strap, he was promised a lightweight title fight.

'La Leyenda' believes he deserves a title shot, having previously knocked out Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ad
"Of course. They give that chance to everyone, why not to me? They gave it to Henry Cejudo, they gave it to Conor McGregor, they gave it to Georges St-Pierre, they gave it to Jon... And I proved that I deserve that shot."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (1:00:20):

youtube-cover
About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications