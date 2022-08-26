"I am jealous of John Cena" - Chael Sonnen explains why he keeps taking shots at the WWE superstar on social media

Chael Sonnen appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, where he was quizzed by the journalist about his apparent beef with the sixteen-time WWE champion John Cena. Sonnen admitted that he is jealous of Cena, and that is the root cause of his pot shots directed at the WWE star.

Sonnen further explained that Dave Meltzer, a long-time professional wrestling journalist, had come out and defended John Cena amid allegations of steroid use. 'The American Gangster' seems to think it is obvious that Cena is using PEDs, and Meltzer's blatant denial of this is what frustrates him most.

He said thie following to Helwani:

"And I was so irritated at what a mark Meltzer was for a dude who was clearly juiced out of his mind. It just frustrated me. He did nothing, he's having a great life and he's cloaked in success. That made me jealous, there's a reason jealousy is one of the Seven Deadly Sins. I admit it, I'm jealous of John Cena so I took some shots at him, what else do you want?"

Chael Sonnen further went on to critique Cena's Twitter account. Claiming that the account is run by someone else, 'The American Gangster' labeled the account as 'weird' and that Cena's tweets reminded him of 'a fortune cookie'.

Chael Sonnen claims Luke Rockhold might be there middleweight GOAT.

Chael Sonnen recently uploaded a video reflecting on the bout between Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa. In the video, 'The American Gangster' claimed that the version of Luke Rockhold that defeated Chris Weidman to win the middleweight title in 2015 could be the greatest middleweight of all time.

'The American Gangster' pointed out that when people discuss 'the greatest of all time' in a sport, they usually just compare the resume of one athlete against the resume of another. He feels that comparing the athlete's peak performances against each other is a better solution.

"You're having a conversation of all the guys at middleweight in the upper echelon, on their single greatest night. Had they met up with anybody else, who would have won? It might be Luke Rockhold, truly. The Luke Rockhold that defeated Chris Weidman, I'm not convinced there has been a middleweight yet that can beat him."

Chael Sonnen spent a large portion of his fighting career at middleweight, and has seen the greats of the division come and go. His statement is nothing more than an opinion he holds, but it does stem from a substantial knowledge base.

