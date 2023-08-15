Chael Sonnen admits he was wrong to write off Jon Jones, says Gordon Ryan's compliments show how 'Bones' is defying age

Jon Jones recently shared a video where he was grappling with Brazilian jiu-jitsu sensation Gordon Ryan.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion is set to defend his title against former champion Stipe Miocic in the headline bout of UFC 295. The event is planned for November 11 and will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York. As the highly anticipated match approaches in under three months, Jones recently trained with the five-time ADCC world champion on the grappling mats.

Following the training session, Gordon Ryan expressed his admiration for 'Bones' on Instagram:

"I had the luxury of training with @jonnybones, the absolute best in his field, and the baddest mma fighter on the planet. I threw some complicated sequences at him, and he learned as fast as anyone. He is truly an exceptional athlete and I'm very thankful I could be a very small part in this upcoming camp."

Chael Sonnen acknowledged his mistake in underestimating Jon Jones and mentioned that compliments from Gordon Ryan highlight how 'Bones' is defying age.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated:

"Jon Jones vs. Gordon Ryan, they're just working out. Getting a compliment from Gordon Ryan is very hard to do as a matter of fact you might not fight anybody with this name that's not named John Danher. Gordon comes out and this guy that I would have predicted in Jones would be done, he'd be long gone."

"Here you have Gordon Ryan doting on the skills of Jon more than I've ever heard Gordon compliment anybody. There's not an athletic event, that I'd bet against Jones. That's a big compliment for the young, new stud on the block to give to a 36-year-old."

Dana White describes what makes Jon Jones special

While Jon Jones has been involved in various controversies, UFC president Dana White thinks that to achieve the level of greatness exhibited by 'Bones', a certain level of eccentricity is necessary.

During his appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, White stated:

"What makes Jones so fu*king unique and so special is if you look at all the things he did outside of the octagon and outside the sport, yet he still destroyed everyone he fought. It's pretty fascinating."

