"Take less money for the right platform" - Chael Sonnen advises fighters against being 'wh***s' amid Francis Ngannou's dispute with UFC

In light of Francis Ngannou's contract dispute with the UFC, Chael Sonnen said he'd prioritize the right platform over money if faced with the same situation.

'The Predator' has been unable to come to terms with the UFC over a new deal and it looks like he's going to fight out his contract. Dana White has also expressed his discontent with Ngannou's management recently.

In a clip posted to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said that fighters who simply signed with the organization that offered them the most money were making a mistake.

"I've never loved the idea of a fighter being a w***e. Whoever's got the most money, that's where I'm going to go... I'd encourage you that first and foremost is platform and opportunity for exposure. Take less money for the right platform that's in line with you, your brand, your goals, your potential sponsors, your base. It comes right down to the simplest of forums, your social media, what do they think is cool? And who can get the most eyeballs. That's where I would start and then comes the money, said Sonnen."

Francis Ngannou's manager sheds some light on negotiations with the UFC

Francis Ngannou is represented by Marquel Martin of the Creative Artists Agency. There has been speculation that the CAA's rivalry with Endeavor -- UFC's parent company -- is bearing itself out in negotiations with Ngannou.

During an interview with Renee Paquette, Martin touched on some of the issues they faced during contract negotiations. He said the complications were primarily due to non-financial issues and noted that both parties were at an impasse.

"It's not all about money. It's 1,000%, not about money, and they know that. But at the end of the day, the UFC has a business model, that's how they run it with all their fighters. They can't put themselves in a situation that negatively reflects them...They know that we are open to getting a deal done but they also know my phone number and how to get a hold of me. But they haven't offered any offer that makes sense for them and for Francis Ngannou ... They know where we are at and we know where they are at so it feels like a standoff," said Martin.

Francis Ngannou will defend the heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Dana White said that 'The Predator' would probably have another fight left if he managed to retain the title.

