"Dana White is most definitely correct" - Chael Sonnen agrees with UFC president's assessment of Amanda Nunes

Chael Sonnen recently agreed with Dana White's opinion that Amanda Nunes no longer has the hunger to compete that she once had.

White recently stated that Nunes is not the same fighter that she used to be. Siding with the UFC president's take, 'The Bad Guy' stated that the need to win is a great motivator. He gave his own example of going through the toughest financial stage of his life and being in a position where he had to win. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated:

"Dana [White] is most definitely correct. Most definitely. That hunger you have, that necessity to win is a very helpful motivator. I must win, that is a very helpful motivator. I've been in that spot. One of the toughest financial times of my life when I had $20,000 in checks and bills, envelops filled out in a stack on my desk, I could not take those to the mailbox. What if they would have bounced? I had a fight coming up, I had to make it."

Sonnen added that a number of fighters might be able to relate to his situation. He continued that wanting to win and the necessity of having to win are two different things:

"That built-in necessity of 'I must, I have to, I have to win,' it's very different than I want to win."

The former multi-time UFC title challenger went on to laud boxer Floyd Mayweather who, despite making millions per fight, never lost the drive to win.

Watch Chael Sonnen reflect upon Dana White's take on Amanda Nunes below:

Can Amanda Nunes beat Julianna Pena in a rematch?

Julianna Pena shocked the MMA world when she defeated Amanda Nunes via submission at UFC 269. Pena became the UFC bantamweight champion with her win. It had been a while since fans last saw 'The Lioness' lose.

However, there were moments in the fight when Nunes displayed her skills. It seemed like the former champion crumbled under pressure when the going got tough. The duo will have a rematch at UFC 277 after the conclusion of TUF 30 where they are acting as coaches.

Nunes still possesses the ability to beat anybody on the women's roster. July 30 will tell us if she still has the hunger and drive to regain her bantamweight crown.

