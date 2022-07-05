"Maybe you succeeded" - Chael Sonnen on how fighters like Alexander Volkanovski and Sean O'Malley become the targets of bullying 

MMA veteran Chael Sonnen recently talked about how Sean O'Malley and Alexander Volkanovski are often belittled by fight fans despite displaying incredible prowess inside the octagon.

UFC 276 provided an exciting night of fights; however, 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley's bout was a bit of a disappointment, resulting in a no-contest because of an unintentional eye poke on Pedro Muhnoz.

In the aftermath of the pay-per-view, MMA analyst and former UFC title-contender Chael Sonnen confessed on his official YouTube account that 'Sugar' and 'The Great' are often subjected to bullying from the audience.

Sonnen spoke about the time when Sean O'Malley confessed that he could probably make former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov tap out, but the fight fans wouldn't give him the credit he deserves.

"'Sugar' Sean [O'Malley] talked earlier last week and said, 'I can go out there and submit Khabib [Nurmagomedov], and the people wouldn't give me any credit."

Sonnen heaped a lot of praise on Volkanovski and acknowledged how he's reached the GOAT-level in his career. However, for some reason, 'The Great' has to seek approval from the fight fans.

"[Alexander] Volkanovski came out and almost gave an anti-bullying speech and said, 'Do not let anybody hold you down. Do not let them pick on you, they have been picking on me, and look at me, I fought back.' I can't imagine what Volkanovski let into his bubble for him to have heard that. He's doing it for you [the audience]. He's doing it for your approval."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about O'Malley and Volkanovski:

Future looks bright for Sean O'Malley and Alexander Volkanovski

Even though 'Sugar' did not get the finish he wanted, he still thinks that he would have won the fight against Muhnoz. Regardless of the result, O'Malley can proudly move on from his journey to challenge the rest of the top 10 fighters in his division.

Soon after the bout, Henry Cejudo challenged 'Sugar' to a fight.

Volkanovski successfully retained his championship, sitting as the sole king of his division. 'The Great' will soon be issued his next fight, and whenever that happens, it will be one to watch out for.

