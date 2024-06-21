Chael Sonnen believes that Alex Pereira is on the brink of GOAT recognition with one more win: "I can't find a flaw within the guy"

Alex Pereira may soon find himself in GOAT contention if he racks up just a few more wins, according to three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen. 'The American Gangster' spoke glowingly about 'Poatan' on the latest episode of his Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast with Daniel Cormier.

He expressed astonishment over Pereira's accomplishments, especially given how short his MMA record is. However, Sonnen made the bold claim that if Pereira can somehow capture heavyweight gold in the UFC, he will be the undisputed greatest fighter of all time.

"He is one win away from the argument of GOAT no longer being an argument. We won't even have the discussion anymore. If Pereira was to go in and get it [the UFC heavyweight title], and I don't care if its the interim belt off of Tom [Aspinall] or if he gets it from Jon Jones or however he gets it at heavyweight."

Trending

Sonnen also praised Pereira's willingness to step in on short-notice, highlighting how he actually lobbied to headline UFC 301 after his UFC 300 knockout of Jamahal Hill.

"He was the only champion that went out publicly and lobbied to get a fight at UFC 300. He's the only one that said, 'I'll put up the belt, I'll put up against anybody, bring them on.' He's the only champion that was willing to do this fight, not to mention a rematch against a very tough nemesis. Nobody likes to do those. Pereira's a leader? Come on, man. I can't find a flaw within this guy."

Check out Chael Sonnen praise Alex Pereira (16:59 and 18:11):

However, in order to put himself in contention for the UFC heavyweight title, 'Poatan' must first repeat his UFC 295 success and defeat Jiří Procházka for a second time at UFC 303.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall have both welcomed a fight with Alex Pereira

The only obstacle to Alex Pereira fighting for heavyweight gold seems to be UFC CEO Dana White, who isn't keen on the idea. However, Jon Jones welcomed the idea of fighting 'Poatan' over Tom Aspinall after his undisputed heavyweight title showdown with Stipe Miocic, which 'Bones' expects to win.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Aspinall himself also welcomed the idea of defending his interim heavyweight belt against Pereira if the latter moves up to the division.