"Left hook of doom", "My goodness" - UFC world left stunned with Alex Pereira's stone-cold R1 stoppage over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Alex Pereira made short work of Jamahal Hill's light heavyweight title challenge in the main event of UFC 300.

Pereira showed exactly why he is lauded for his superhuman strength by landing a left hand on Hill's jaw and immediately knocking him down despite throwing at half momentum. The Brazilian followed up the knockdown with a swift ground-and-pound before referee Herb Dean stepped in to end the fight.

'Poatan' followed up the victory with a celebration mirroring Italian TikToker Khaby Lame's famous gesture.

Fighters reacted to the knockout with disbelief over the sheer power of Pereira.

"The touch of death! Alex was setting that left hook up right from the start. Jab after Jab to the body the unleashed to the dome. Insane! Alex is incredible"

"Left hook of doom"

"This guy man! Unbelievable what Alex Perreira has done! UFC 300 absolutely delivered!"

Fans lauded 'Poatan' as one of the greatest fighters to do it despite being only 12 fights into his professional career. He has successfully held two belts in the UFC and even defended one of them against a former champion.

"people need to realize that poatan is already one of the best UFC fighters to ever live"

Fans also commented on Canadian rapper Drake's betting curse finally being broken by Pereira's exploits. Drake bet $675,000 on Pereira winning, marking one of the rare occasions when his favored athletes have found success.

"He just made Drake the happiest man tonight"

"That left hand even broke Drake's curse"

