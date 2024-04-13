"Great, So Pereira just lost" - Fans react to Drake betting $675,000 on Alex Pereira to beat Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Drake appears to have placed a bet on the highly-anticipated Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill fight. Responding to the hip-hop icon picking Pereira to win, several MMA fans referenced the infamous 'Drake Curse.'

Former UFC middleweight champion and reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Pereira is scheduled to defend his light heavyweight belt against former UFC light heavyweight champion Hill. Their fight will headline the landmark UFC 300 event on April 13, 2024.

The majority of oddsmakers have had Pereira as the betting favorite for UFC 300. Nevertheless, after the emergence of reports regarding Drake's betting on Pereira to win, many fans believe that the odds favor Hill.

In the world of both combat sports and non-combat sports (such as basketball, football, etc.), the 'Drake Curse' has gained considerable attention in recent years. According to the pop culture myth, the athlete/fighter that Drake bets on in a given contest/fight generally loses that contest/fight.

A prominent example came when he reportedly bet about $275,000 on Jorge Masvidal in the latter's grudge match against Colby Covington at UFC 272 in March 2022. Masvidal lost the relatively one-sided matchup via unanimous decision. Other fighters who've fallen victim to the supposed 'Drake Curse' include Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, and Israel Adesanya, to name a few.

Drake's Instagram post above shows that he's bet $675,000 on Alex Pereira to beat Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. Netizens reacted to the bet, with most predicting that Hill would likely win because of the 'Drake Curse.' Some fans jestingly pointed out that they could bet their house, life savings, and other funds on the American fighter to defeat Pereira.

Multiple X users congratulated 'Sweet Dreams' in advance. One fan notably tweeted:

"Great, So Pereira just lost"

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill: 'Poatan' looks to make 'Sweet Dreams' pay at UFC 300

Following their intense face-off at the UFC 300 ceremonial weigh-ins, Jamahal Hill alluded to certain sections of the fans booing him and cheering for Alex Pereira. 'Sweet Dreams' spoke to UFC commentator Joe Rogan after the face-off and emphasized that he'll defeat 'Poatan' irrespective of whether he has the MMA community's support.

Pereira then spoke to Rogan and harked back to the pre-fight press conference that transpired the previous day, wherein Hill smashed the Moai stone-faced figurine that fans have associated with him (Pereira) in recent times.

'Poatan' noted that Hill had acted friendly toward him earlier during fight week and even gotten him to sign a hoodie. The Brazilian MMA stalwart seemingly condemned the apparent shift in his opponent's demeanor, his actions at the press conference in particular. Eyeing a victory over 'Sweet Dreams', the 36-year-old said:

"Few days ago, Jamahal Hill, he play a nice guy, he asked for an autograph. And then, he did what he did yesterday. Tomorrow it is what it is."

