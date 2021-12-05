Chael Sonnen believes Beneil Dariush 'checks the same boxes' as Islam Makhachev in the UFC lightweight division

Chael Sonnen believes the upcoming UFC lightweight fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush will be one of the more anticipated showdowns in the division.

The former UFC middleweight contender has commended Makhachev on various occasions for his grappling and standup prowess. However, 'The American Gangster' believes that Dariush has more or less the same skill-set as the Dagestan native and does not see the fight as a foregone conclusion. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Beneil and Islam are going to take on the winner of Gaethje vs. Oliveira or Poirier once that all gets worked out, if everything goes right. But we all think that Islam Makhachev is going to win. Why is that? Why do we think Islam Makhachev is going to win? Is it because he's so good? So is Beneil. Is it because he's so experienced? So is Beneil. Is it because he never gets tired in a round? Neither does Beneil. Because he's great on the ground? So is Beneil. Is it because he has beaten so many guys in a row? So has Beneil. Why are we acting like Islam's going to win?"

Watch Chael Sonnen's full video below:

Beneil Dariush has also stated that he is confident he has all the tools Makhachev possesses and is, perhaps, even better.

Will the UFC double up on Islam Makhachev's bonus money if he finishes Beneil Dariush?

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that the UFC will give Islam Makhachev a double bonus if he manages to get a stoppage victory over Dariush. 'The Eagle' also added that he wasn't aware if Dariush would earn any additional bonus if he gets the win.

You can catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

While the UFC hasn't confirmed Nurmagomedov's statements, Dariush claimed that he will receive the exact same double bonus as Islam Makhachev. He also stated that 'The Eagle' is only trying to create drama between the two combatants ahead of their fight at UFC Fight Night 203. Here's what Dariush had to say during an interview with ESPN MMA:

"I feel like, maybe, he [Khabib Nurmagomedov] is trying to do a little bit of a drama show. Like when he talks about contracts and how Islam Makhachev is getting a bonus to finish me and stuff like that. You know, I feel like he’s throwing a little digs in there, which in reality, I think is funny. I was going to joke, I was like, man, I’m gonna call Ali Abdelaziz and tell him, 'Listen Ali, give me Khabib’s number, I want to make this guy my manager because I don’t understand why he’s getting bonuses.' But I’m just kidding. In reality, I get the same thing. I have the same thing in my contract… I have that double bonus in my contract. Yeah, yeah, I have the same assurances… It has nothing to do with the name of the fighter, it’s just in your contract."

Watch Beniel Dariush's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush will headline the UFC Fight Night card on February 26, 2022.

Edited by Aziel Karthak