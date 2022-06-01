Conor McGregor has been on the hunt for Jorge Masvidal - Chael Sonnen believes Irishman would readily fight 'Gamebred'

Chael Sonnen recently offered his take on the budding beef between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. 'The American Gangster' asserted that the Irishman was more than ready to lock horns with 'Gamebred'.

In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen revealed McGregor's motivation to move up to the UFC's welterweight division. He declared Dana White's initial reluctance to put him up against Masvidal, citing a huge difference in size as what prompted McGregor's decision to bulk up.

Chael Sonnen believes that Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, is more than happy to be in McGregor's sights as he understands the monetary benefits that come with taking on a fighter like 'The Notorious'.

"Ties back to [Dana White] saying, 'I would never make that fight because [Jorge Masvidal] is too big,' and [Conor McGregor] getting pissed in the car going up to 170 to show that he's not. I feel as though Conor's been on the hunt for Jorge Masvidal. That's what I feel and I feel as though Masvidal is very open to being hunted."

Conor McGregor offers glimpse of training sessions aboard his Lamborghini yacht

Conor McGregor has built up a reputation for living a lavish and extravagant lifestyle. His Lamborghini yacht worth €3.4 million is perhaps the centerpiece of this lifestyle.

In a recent post on social media, the Dubliner offered fans a sneak peak into how he remains in shape while travelling on the high seas. He posted footage of a heavy bag and gloves aboard his yacht.

"Stay Ready so you don’t have to get ready in the gym on the yacht!"

McGregor has expressed great interest in taking on UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman with the 170lbs title hanging in the balance. However, Usman is currently on a collision course with Leon Edwards, per the UFC.

McGregor, due to scheduling problems, could be offered a fight against Jorge Masvidal to keep himself active. The fight against 'Gamebred' also offers the Crumlin native the opportunity to test the waters in the welterweight division before taking on a seasoned warrior like 'The Nigerian Nightmare' himself.

