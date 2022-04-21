"That is a fantastic match" - Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is the fight to make says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen is extremely excited about the possibility of Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight and fighting former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Jones has been teasing a move to heavyweight since relinquishing the light heavyweight title in August 2020. Recently 'Bones' declared his plan was to get into fight shape for July, coincidentally just in time for the UFC's big International Fight Week festivities in Las Vegas. Add rumors in that Stipe Miocic has been offered a contract to fight Jones and it's time to start taking this potential matchup very seriously.

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen breaks down what he likes about the fight. He said:

"Jon going up to heavyweight, I love this experiment. And I'm still into it. I don't care if that [betting] line is almost three to one. Jon just might go run through everybody. I am well aware of that. He might. But he might not. And we have some reasons why possibly and logically we can get a different result than we've had before. New weight class. Couple years off. Bigger guys. More power. Harder to deal with. They can take more shots, right? There's a couple of boxes you can check there and Stipe is a very rare athlete. That is a fantastic match. That is a very compelling match. Even if one of them goes and steamrolls the other one, that's fine. We are going to have what we call anticipation."

Watch the full video from Chael Sonnen discussing Jones vs. Miocic below:

Chael Sonnen gets called out by Leon Edwards for spreading title fight rumors

Chael Sonnen says a lot of things, and some of them are for entertainment purposes only. When 'The West Linn Gangster' gives a hot take or shares what he admits is only a rumor, it's worth looking for a second source.

For example, recently Sonnen said there were rumblings that the UFC had asked Leon Edwards to give up his welterweight title shot so Conor McGregor could fight Kamaru Usman next.

Leon Edwards came out and denied that directly, saying:

"chael what the f**k you on about"

That being said, Sonnen has also broken some wild stories, like the time he claimed Jon Jones hid under a cage in his gym to avoid a drug test. For years the story was treated as suspect and questionable, until Jones owned up to it on Twitter saying:

"I was hiding from Nevada State Athletic Commission, not USADA and that was years ago.. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed. That's the actual truth. Now everyone knows."

