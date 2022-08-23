"Don't believe that it's true" - Chael Sonnen doesn't believe Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3 will be booked by UFC immediately

Chael Sonnen has chimed in with his opinion on the talk of a rematch between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

Following Edwards' spectacular victory against Usman at UFC 278 with a head kick, talk of a rematch to complete the trilogy has been gaining momentum. However, former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen believes that an immediate rematch seems unlikely.

UFC president Dana White spoke about the possibility of the rubber match being booked at Wembley Stadium in London. The Brummie was thrilled by the prospect of bringing the fight to English territory.

While reacting to talks of a rematch, Chael Sonnen said that he finds it unlikely it will be booked immediately. Contrary to what others are suggesting, he believes that Dana White was put on the spot at the post-fight media scrum, and Sonnen didn't hear him confirm the rematch:

''While I read this headline, and while I watched this clip [Dana White's post-fight interview], and while I'm well aware that I might have missed something, I don't think I have.''

He believes that there are several moving parts in the form of the number one contender spot that need to be considered:

''For Dana to go and announce Jiri vs. Glover, he's got Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith which people believe is the number one contender fight. I'm going back in time if this was one of the things that, from a political standpoint, is going to have to be considered. The headlines said that Dana said this [booking rematch between Edwards and Usman], Dana has already spoken about what's going to happen. I didn't see it, I didn't hear it, I also believe that it's not true.''

Watch Chael Sonnen speak about the rematch on his YouTube:

Leon Edwards opens as an underdog against Kamaru Usman in a potential rematch following his victory at UFC 278

Leon Edwards has opened up as a betting underdog over Kamaru Usman as talks of a rematch between the pair are steadily picking up steam.

'Rocky' defied the odds at UFC 278 when he knocked out the favorite Usman with a startling head kick. Going into round five, Usman was considered a massive favorite, having won three rounds convincingly.

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards both have one victory over each other, which sets the stage for a huge trilogy fight. With UFC president Dana White suggesting the idea of a rubber match at Wembley, BetOnline released early odds for the fight.

Despite his impressive victory at UFC 278, Leon Edwards opened as a +285 underdog, while Usman was a -350 favorite.

