Chael Sonnen believes the pushback on Joe Rogan has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic - "Joe has power"

Chael Sonnen believes that the outburst against Joe Rogan has more to do with his reach and influence than spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been a significant backlash against the UFC commentator after he had virologist Robert Malone on his podcast. The episode came under scrutiny for allegedly spreading misinformation about the vaccine and even had to be removed by YouTube. 270 doctors, science educators, and physicians then signed an open letter to Spotify asking for the Joe Rogan Experience to be taken down.

Several musicians have also raised their voices against Rogan and have refused to allow their music to be played on the same platform.

In a clip posted to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen stated that Joe Rogan's issue was that he had significant reach and had been claimed by one side of the political spectrum.

"I don't know if Joe knows this has nothing to do with the pandemic. If Joe had never said the word Corona virus or if he swore on a stack of Bibles to never say it moving forward, Joe's going to be in the same spot... Joe's numbers are massive. Joe can reach 11 million people in one day... All of the cable shows combined come in at 9.8 million. All of them combined are 1.2 million lower than Joe Rogan... Joe has power, it did turn political. One side has claimed him as their own. They're wrong, said Sonnen."

Sonnen added that Rogan wasn't staunchly on one side of the spectrum or another.

Dana White weighs in on the petition to shutdown the Joe Rogan Experience

Dana White shot back at those who have been critical of Joe Rogan following the allegations thrown at the popular podcast host. During an appearance on The Full Send Podcast, the UFC president questioned the credentials of those who signed the petition against Rogan:

"I know they've come out and said there's like 200-250 doctors. I know when they started researching these people, they weren't really doctors... You're not canceling Rogan. And the thing is with Rogan, he's a brilliant guy. He does his homework and he knows what he's talking about."

White added that Rogan has too big of a following to be canceled. Kyle Forgeard said Spotify wouldn't take any action against the 54-year-old since he's responsible for driving a significant amount of revenue for the platform through subscriptions.

