Chael Sonnen blames Magomed Ankalaev for Jan Blachowicz missing out on first title shot against Jiri Prochazka

According to Chael Sonnen, Magomed Ankalaev has robbed himself and Jan Blachowicz of a title shot against Jiri Prochazka. According to Sonnen, Blachowicz was in a position to demand a title shot after a stoppage win (due to an injury) over Aleksandar Rakic in his last outing.

However, 'The American Gangster' believes that the former light heavyweight champion has now lost out on the opportunity after getting called out by Ankalaev.

Sonnen believes Ankalaev himself also had a legitimate claim to a title shot after defeating Anthony Smith in his last outing. The 45-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

"[Magomed] Ankalaev is part of his argument to be going to fight Prochazka. All of a sudden, Ankalaev withdraws himself. But when Ankalaev jumps overboard, he takes [Jan] Blachowicz with him. He called Blachowicz out when everybody's going after Prochazka... So Ankalaev publicly removes himself right. As soon as Ankalaev calls out Blachowicz, he's now removed himself from the opportunity to go and fight for the championship. But as soon as he calls out Blachowicz, he took Blachowicz down too."

Watch Sonnnen's comments from the 2:20 minute mark of the video below:

Magomed Ankalaev extended his winning streak to eleven with a dominant second-round TKO win over Anthony Smith at UFC 277 in July. The surging Russian contender chose to call out former champion Jan Blachowicz rather than rallying for a title shot.

Jan Blachowicz accuses Jiri Prochazka of not following the samurai code

Jiri Prochazka dethroned Glover Teixeira with a fifth-round comeback victory at UFC 275. Prior to his title fight against Teixeira, 'Denisa' had admitted that Jan Blachowicz would be his next opponent in case of a victory.

However, the close nature of the bout against Teixeira made Prochazka reconsider things. The Czech champion called for a rematch against Teixeira, much to the agony of Blachowicz.

“I think the most dangerous man in the light heavyweight division, after me, is Jan Blachowicz... But still, I have to keep respect for Glover [Teixeira]."



youtu.be/Wp2G-KoL9AQ @jiri_bjp tells @arielhelwani he sees two options for his first title defense“I think the most dangerous man in the light heavyweight division, after me, is Jan Blachowicz... But still, I have to keep respect for Glover [Teixeira]." .@jiri_bjp tells @arielhelwani he sees two options for his first title defense 🏆 #TheMMAHour“I think the most dangerous man in the light heavyweight division, after me, is Jan Blachowicz... But still, I have to keep respect for Glover [Teixeira]."▶️ youtu.be/Wp2G-KoL9AQ https://t.co/mKTbHJYPPq

Blachowicz later accused Prochazka of straying from the Samurai Bushido code, which 'Denisa' is known to be a strict adherent of. The former champion told MMA FIghting's Damon Martin:

"Of course, he said that. We can find this in couple of last interviews. So, in his samurai code, he should have to fight against me, but he don't keep this samurai code. I think he don't take this serious. That's it, it becomes politics right now, and he change his mind."

Watch Jan Blachowicz's interview with MMA Fighting below:

