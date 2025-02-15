Chael Sonnen calls for Gordon Ryan and the man who beat Craig Jones twice to clash at UFC Fight Invitational

Gordon Ryan and Craig Jones are two of the biggest names in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ). Having once formed part of the legendary Danaher Death Squad, headed by coach John Danaher, the pair have gone their separate ways after the team split in 2021.

Since the split, the rivalry between Jones and Ryan has heated up. They both founded respective BJJ teams, namely B-Team and New Wave, and the rivalry has extended itself to the team setting.

Most BJJ fans are hoping to see a match between the former teammates before they retire. But former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has instead called for 'The King' to face a man who has defeated Jones twice, Mason Fowler.

Sonnen is set to coach against former UFC champion Daniel Cormier in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. Fowler will be featured as part of Sonnen's coaching staff.

Both 'The American Gangster' and Cormier appeared in front of the media recently, where Sonnen said:

"Mason finished Craig Jones and there was such controversy, John Danaher had such a problem with the calling of the match that we redid it. Mason tapped Craig Jones again, this time with no controversy. I believe in the grappling world, if the UFC Fight Pass [Invitational], if they don't put Mason Fowler against Gordon Ryan... He's got to do that match... No one is pushing that together. Gordon and Mason have to grapple."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (12:30):

Chael Sonnen's coaching staff for TUF includes the last man to defeat Gordon Ryan

Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier will feature as the coaches for season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter. The announcement was made during the promotion's first pay-per-view card of 2024, UFC 311.

TUF 33 will feature flyweight and welterweight fighters hoping to secure a chance to fight in the hallowed octagon.

Ahead of the start of filming for season 33, 'The American Gangster' was interviewed by MMA Junkie. He shared the list of his coaches for the show, including the last man to defeat Gordon Ryan, Vinny Magalhaes.

Ryan is widely regarded as the greatest submission grappler of all time, and holds a winning streak that extends to 2018.

Sonnen said:

"I would never do an 'Ultimate Fighter' without bringing the greatest grappler, Vinny Magalhaes. The last man to beat Gordon Ryan, I might add."

Check out Chael Sonnen list his full coaching staff below (11:05):

