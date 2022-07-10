"You're gonna sound like a weird guy" - Chael Sonnen calls out MMA fans' obsession with "finishes" while defending Israel Adesanya 

Chael Sonnen blasted UFC fans who are critical of Israel Adesanya for not finishing more fights.

During an episode of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen went on a scathing rant to rebuke fans who want to see MMA fighters get knocked out. The three-time UFC title challenger admitted that he's averse to the term "finish him" as it reminds him of graphic, violent deaths in movies.

With that in mind, Sonnen issued a question to the fans:

"I mean, truthfully, is that what you wanna be on record saying? That you wanna see these two wonderful athletes that have worked their a**es off , and you sure admire it. But they've got an incredibly dangerous skillset and you wanna see one of them – regardless of any personal information – you want to see them unconscious?"

Sonnen added that most people would find it "weird" if someone admitted that they like watching people get knocked out. 'The American Gangster' continued

"Do you think if you went in front of your class and said, 'Here's who I am, I love to see a guy get finished,' do you think that your co-workers are likely to invite you to the softball game on Saturday? Do you think your classmates are likely to ask you to sit with them for lunch? You're gonna sound like a weird guy."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments in the video below:

Chael Sonnen thinks Israel Adesanya rightfully criticized for being "boring"

Oddly enough, Chael Sonnen is also of the opinion that Israel Adesanya was rightfully criticized for putting on a lackluster performance at UFC 276.

After the event, actor Chris Pratt criticized Adesanya's "pitter-patter" performance against Jared Cannonier. 'Izzy' responded to Pratt's comments, which prompted an apology from the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

I’m the man. You’re just some fan. Good morning.I’m the man. You’re just some fan. Good morning. 😊I’m the man. You’re just some fan. https://t.co/FNQx9tQHvY

Chris Pratt @prattprattpratt 🏻 @stylebender You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. @stylebender You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. 🙏🏻♥️

However, Sonnen is of the belief that an apology was unnecessary:

"I don't think Chris Pratt owed an apology. I think our community should've said, 'Hey, Chris Pratt, thank you! We know you didn't have to do that. We know you weren't paid to be there, and you said something that a lot of us wanted to be said.' He was a kind enough guy to come out and apologize."

Watch the clip below:

