"It makes me a hypocrite" - Chris Pratt apologizes to Israel Adesanya for UFC 276 criticism 

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has apologized to Israel Adesanya after criticizing the UFC middleweight champion's title latest defense against Jared Cannonier. Pratt acknowledged that he is perturbed by people criticizing his work without ever having tried their hands at it.

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' star accepted that it was hypocritical of him to do the same with Adesanya. Pratt wrote on Twitter:

"You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ."

Check out the tweet below:

Chris Pratt @prattprattpratt 🏻 @stylebender You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. @stylebender You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. 🙏🏻♥️

Pratt's apology came in response to a tweet from the UFC middleweight champ where he reminded the movie star of his fan-status. Posting a scene from the movie Wanted, of Pratt getting whacked with a keyboard, Adesanya wrote:

"Good morning. I’m the man. You’re just some fan."

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

I’m the man. You’re just some fan. Good morning.I’m the man. You’re just some fan. Good morning. 😊I’m the man. You’re just some fan. https://t.co/FNQx9tQHvY

Adesanya cruised to a comfortable decision win against 'The Killa Gorilla' in a fight deemed lackluster by many. Pratt was also unimpressed with 'The Last Stylebender' and voiced his opinion during the post-fight presser.

Israel Adesanya believes he has reached a point where people want to see him fall

Israel Adesanya was showered with boos during his UFC 276 title defense against Jared Cannonier. Fans were even seen walking out of the T-Mobile arena before the headliner ended.

'The Last Stylebender' dismissed the criticism, labeling his detractors "drunk". He also compared himself to Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre with regards to them being criticized for boring performances.

According to Adesanya, people are desperate to see you fall after you've reached a certain point. The 32-year-old said during the UFC 276 post-fight presser:

“F*** them. They’ve been here since 3 p.m., they’re all drunk, they don’t know what real fighting is. I’ve said this, the greats, they all get to this point. 'GSP', people would boo him, and I’m like, ‘What the f*** are you guys watching? You dumb f****. [Muhammad] Ali, Floyd Mayweather, same thing. You get to this point where, like, you’re so great, people just want to see you fall. They just want to see you fall, no matter what. If it’s not like a show-out, spectacular performance, then it’s like, ah, he’s not even that good."

Watch Adesanya's appearance at the post-fight scrum below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far