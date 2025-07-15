Chael Sonnen "can't stop staring" at Conor McGregor's NSFW leaked pictures, fans react: "Batman couldn’t get this info out of me"

Rapper Azealia Banks recently accused Conor McGregor of sending her unsolicited nude photos, followed by threatening messages demanding she stay silent. The posts, which featured uncensored screenshots, exploded across social media and dragged the UFC star back into the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Banks claimed McGregor’s messages were aggressive and inappropriate, with one particularly graphic image allegedly showing him lifting weights using his genitals. Alongside that came a text warning her not to “be a rat.”

The posts went viral instantly. Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen weighed in on the viral leaked images in a recent video on his YouTube channel.

He confessed that he “couldn’t stop staring” at the leaked image, and even joked about sending it to a friend whose wife caught it on screen. He said:

“I can’t stop staring at Conor McGregor’s d*ck. I can’t stop. I’ve stared at this d*ck for the last two hours.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

His comments, both comedic and uncomfortable, sparked immediate backlash. Several fans took to X and wrote:

"Chael, why, brother?"

"I think I speak for everyone, as soon as we heard there was a Conor dick pic, we all searched for it [explicit]."

"This is the wildest timeline."

"It's a lot for me to accept". LOL!"

"MMA is so fu*king unserious dawg."

"This man watched all of McGregor’s highlights and focused on the wrong one."

"Batman couldn’t get this info out of me."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Chael Sonnen's comments about Conor McGregor's leaked image. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Conor McGregor’s scandal with Azealia Banks explained

Conor McGregor is once again in the center of controversy after Azealia Banks accused him of sending unsolicited nude images and threatening messages. The rapper posted screenshots on X showing McGregor fully nude, with one disturbing image involving weights.

She claimed the messages were meant to intimidate her into silence. The post has since been deleted, but not before it spread widely. The leak comes just days after McGregor was allegedly photographed kissing a woman on a Florida beach, despite his long-term relationship with Dee Devlin.

Banks did not hold back in mocking his appearance and ambitions, even suggesting the timing was intentional to draw attention to his birthday. She took to X and wrote:

"I have never met the leprechaun, but today is his birthday and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out the candle …. Funny how big of closet maga bait that was… Men are so homo and obsessed with di*k it’s not even funny."

Check out Azealia Banks' X post below:

