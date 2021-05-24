Chael Sonnen challenges Jake Paul to a Submission Underground grappling match

Chael Sonnen is the latest combat sports personality to challenge YouTube star-turned-professional boxer, Jake Paul.

But Chael Sonnen isn't interested in duking it out with Jake Paul in a boxing ring. The former UFC middleweight put forth the idea of a grappling match between himself and the controversial celebrity boxer at Submission Underground.

It started when a fan asked Chael Sonnen on Twitter if he was interested in competing at Submission Underground. 'The American Gangster' replied by saying that he will fight Jake Paul.

Does Chael Sonnen have beef with Jake Paul?

Chael Sonnen's challenge to Jake Paul shouldn't be taken seriously for a couple of different reasons.

It's highly unlikely that Jake Paul would be willing to leave the confines of the boxing ring to face a former UFC fighter in a grappling match. Secondly, Chael Sonnen's challenge is likely in the form of friendly banter rather than a call-out.

Jake Paul has drawn ire from several UFC fighters, including Daniel Cormier, Kamaru Usman, and Marvin Vettori. But Chael Sonnen is among the few MMA fighters who share a cordial relationship with Jake Paul.

In an episode of Chael Sonnen's YouTube show, he admitted that he used to think Jake Paul "can't box" and "can't beat Ben Askren" until 'The Problem Child' proved him wrong. He's been all praise for Jake Paul since then.

What's next for Jake Paul?

Jake Paul has been at the center of attention in the combat sports world after his knockout victory over former UFC welterweight Ben Askren.

Since then, it's been rumored that 'The Problem Child' will fight Bellator middleweight Dillon Danis or light heavyweight boxer Tommy Fury next. However, Jake Paul's promoters have yet to announce the YouTuber's next fight.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul's older brother Logan is scheduled to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout. The event will take place on June 6 in Miami, Florida.

The controversial internet celebrity got himself banned from attending his brother's much-anticipated boxing match after causing a skirmish when he snatched Mayweather's cap during a press event.