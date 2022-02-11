"The boss has been burned twice now" - Chael Sonnen claims certain UFC fighters are letting Dana White down by not promoting their fights

Chael Sonnen believes certain fighters on the UFC 271 fight card are letting Dana White down by not promoting their fights.

Sonnen, on his YouTube channel, weighed in with his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 271 event this Saturday. According to 'The American Gangster', the Houston event won't live up to its box office potential, and some of the fighters are to blame:

"What do you do if you're putting on a massive event on pay-per-view? You're bringing in the world championship. You're bringing in number one contenders, you're bringing in the former number one contender against the most popular heavyweight of all time. I'm talking about Derrick Lewis, I'm talking about Tai Tuivasa. What do you do if you put all these pieces together and the athletes don't promote? What do you do? This is now the second time in a row you've been double-crossed by your alleged partners."

Sonnen furthered that this is the second time in a row that the fighters have been a disappointment to White. The colorful combat sports analyst argued that Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane, Brandon Moreno, and Deiveson Figueiredo also let White down by not going all out on promoting last month's UFC 270 event. He added:

"I know plenty of people in life that do absolutely nothing and it tends to work out for them. What did Bruce Lee? 'Having no way is a way, having no plan is a plan.' There is a level of truth to that, but I just want you to understand what you're getting into. Because the boss has been burnt twice now. These are his partners who he's supposed to count on."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on the promotion of UFC 271:

Chael Sonnen shares prediction for UFC 271

Chael Sonnen has weighed in with his thoughts on the upcoming title fight rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker this weekend.

The former UFC middleweight star acknowledged that Whittaker had made significant progress since the first fight in 2019. However, Sonnen believes that Adesanya is still the better fighter. During a previous episode of his YouTube show, Sonnen stated:

“Physically speaking Robert Whittaker has made the bigger gains, for sure he’s made the bigger gains from the first time he met with Adesanya till now. But there’s a big gap, there’s still a gap. I lean towards Adesanya. If Whittaker doesn’t look at the man in the mirror and know he’s the better guy tonight and he doesn’t have a plan B then he’s in trouble."

Chael Sonnen casts his prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2:

