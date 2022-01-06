Chael Sonnen claims Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather had "thousands of empty seats"

Chael Sonnen recently claimed that Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor wasn't as in-demand as it was believed to be.

Sonnen, who was in attendance for the event, revealed that there were "thousands of empty seats" at the T-Mobile Arena when the crossover bout dubbed 'The Money Fight' took place.

In a recent episode of his YouTube show, 'The American Gangster' said:

"I loved the Floyd [Mayweather] and Conor [McGregor] thing. [But] there has never been a story in sports history that I witnessed with my own eyes to be as misrepresented and mistold as that. I was there for it live. There were thousands of empty seats. You will not read that anywhere. Anybody who talks about that fight [says], 'It was an absolute sell-out'. It was a blockbuster success. It was a big hit. Both those guys wanted to do it again and nobody wanted to make that fight again."

Sonnen brought the issue up while discussing why he believes Francis Ngannou moving to boxing would be a terrible idea. According to Sonnen, only a handful of matchups could be lucrative fights for Ngannou in the world of boxing.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather called out by A.J. McKee

Bellator MMA featherweight champion A.J. McKee has set his sights on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

After demolishing Patricio Pitbull to capture the Bellator featherweight title last year, McKee has expressed his willingness to step into the ring with the undefeated icon. During an interview with TMZ Sports, McKee said:

"I wanna test my skills against some of the best and that's why I've always called out Floyd. It's not like, 'Oh, I wanna beat Floyd.' I wanna test my skills in hand-to-hand combat with one of the best athletes in hand-to-hand combat."

The young champ, however, isn't limiting his scope to Mayweather. Asked about a potential clash with McGregor, the California native replied, "I'm down for anybody. If it's 145, 155, 170. In boxing, I'll go up 3 weight classes."

