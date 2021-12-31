Chael Sonnen claims Dana White has given a clue that Conor McGregor vs. Charles Oliveira may happen

Chael Sonnen has pointed out that Dana White may have already given some indication as to whether a fight between Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira could transpire in 2022.

Charles Oliveira is currently the UFC lightweight champion, having captured the vacant title in a bout against Michael Chandler earlier this year. He also recently made his first title defense, submitting Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

In comparison, Conor McGregor was defeated twice by Dustin Poirier in 2021 and only has one lightweight win on his entire UFC resume.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen noted a recent interaction Dana White had with Daniel Cormier. It was one that may well have indicated that Conor McGregor has at least a chance of fighting 'Do Bronx' in 2022.

"Daniel Cormier... He's having a discussion with Dana White and that topic came up. Dana absolutely was not committing that, 'Yeah that's the direction we're gonna go and we would make that fight.' But Dana did say something on behalf of Conor McGregor which was, 'Stop right there Daniel and everybody else that thinks Conor should not be able to fight Oliveira. Conor, from the beginning of time, has been willing to fight anybody, anytime we've needed him too. So if Conor's gonna come in and ask for one, I'm going to listen to him.' The end."

Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor skipping Justin Gaethje to fight for the belt

One of the biggest issues with Conor McGregor jumping straight into a title fight is that he would bypass Justin Gaethje. 'The Highlight' fought his way into a number one contender spot with a victory over Michael Chandler.

Discussing the possibility of Gaethje missing out, Sonnen said:

"There's a story going round around... that Conor McGregor is going to return right into a title fight with Charles Oliveira. To support that story is a guy who has a say in this called Charles Oliveira. Charles said, 'Justin Gaethje, you've done everything right and it's no disrespect but step aside, I'm getting my red panty night.' Okay, well, we have to listen to the champion of the world. We don't wanna disrespect Justin Gaethje but put that on hold. Oliveira gets to do what's best for him and he's made it very clear that he will push the number one contender aside, whoever the hell it is. Happens to be Justin Gaethje. But whoever it is, he willl push them aside if it means red panty night against Conor McGregor."

Check out the full video below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard