Chael Sonnen compares B.J. Penn's bar brawl that led to his release from the UFC to Jon Jones' latest arrest

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen recently provided his insight into Jon Jones' recent arrest and the severe repercussions that it may bring for 'Bones'.

Drawing parallels between Jones and former multi-divisional champion B.J. Penn, Chael Sonnen indicated how the response from the UFC towards Jones' most recent arrest could be very grave. Referring to Penn's actions outside the octagon that repeatedly got him in trouble, Sonnen said:

"B.J. Penn had done a number of things that were not wonderful. But, the first to admit that was B.J. Penn. And B.J., who has a personal relationship with the organization, was able to say, 'Guys, the one good thing that I have in my life, that I will admit to you has spiraled in a couple of ways I'm not proud of, but the one thing I have in terms of focus is this sport.' "

Chael Sonnen explained how B.J. Penn could maneuver his way back into competition through his level of understanding with the UFC. However, some actions were not liable to be understood. Sonnen highlighted how B.J. Penn's dispute was with a wilful man, but Penn was released from the organization and never mentioned again.

Stressing his point again, Sonnen repeated that Penn got into an altercation with a willful male participant. According to Chael Sonnen, this is where things get slippery for Jon Jones.

"Do you see the difference with this [Jon Jones] situation, as the story is currently being told? This was not another male. This was not willful. This was somebody who was asleep in a room with children, who was woken up and now has a bloody lip, a bloody nose, blood on the clothing, swelling in the face and blood on the blanket."

Chael Sonnen does make a valid point. B.J. Penn's public altercation immediately ended his career. While Jon Jones has been on the wrong side of the law five times before, a case of assault could very well receive a very stern response from a public company like the UFC.

What exactly has Jon Jones been charged with?

Jon Jones has been charged with battery domestic violence. New details suggest that Jon Jones got "a little physical" with his fiancee, Jessie Moses. He also damaged a police car, for which a separate file was charged.

