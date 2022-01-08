Chael Sonnen compares Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane to historic PRIDE fight between Ken Shamrock and Don Frye

Chael Sonnen has come up with an interesting take on the upcoming heavyweight showdown between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane on January 22.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' drew parallels between the upcoming heavyweight clash and the legendary encounter between Ken Shamrock and Don Frye at Pride FC.

"It was back in Pride. It was Ken Shamrock vs. Don Frye. And one thing that Don was worried about as it pertained to Ken was Ken's strength and at the weigh-in, they got into it. Ken at least pushed him and maybe even grabbed him, but he did something and Don Frye spoke about that. He said, 'I'm so glad that happened because now I know his strength, I don't have to wonder anymore.' And Don... ended up winning that fight but he has referenced, to this day, that that pushing, that embrace if you will, at the weigh-in is what helped to him sleep that night and know, I can deal with this guy," said Chael Sonnen.

Shamrock and Frye fought at pride 19 in February 2002. The two went to war for three five-minutes rounds. Frye ended up winning the contest via split decision.

According to Sonnen, the Shamrock vs. Frye rivalry has certain similarities to the story of Ngannou and Gane. 'The Predator' is known for his vicious knockout power.

However, 'The American Gangster' implied that the fact that Ngannou and 'Bon Gamin' used to be training partners could potentially reduce the fear factor for Gane as he is familiar with the strength of the Cameroonian.

Catch the full video of Chael Sonnen talking about Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane below:

Ciryl Gane acknowledges Francis Ngannou's punching power

Ciryl Gane is aware of the strength Francis Ngannous possesses in his hands and is not underestimating 'The Predator' in any way,

In a recent interview with French media outlet La Sueur, 'Bon Gamin' admitted that Ngannou was the most powerful athlete he had ever come across.

'I've never seen anyone as powerful, as athletic, [and] with such knockout power. I've never seen it. In terms of strength, Francis might be the most impressive guy in UFC history,' said Ciryl Gane.

Catch the video of Ciryl Gane talking about his upcoming title fight with Francis Ngannou below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew