"Jordan did not touch Paddy up as was predicted" - Chael Sonnen convinced Paddy Pimblett is a "potential world champion" after Jordan Leavitt fight

Chael Sonnen believes Paddy Pimblett has the potential to become a UFC world champion down the line. Pimblett's popularity has soared sky-high since his octagon debut in September last year. After his recent win at UFC London in July, he's being regarded as one of the most popular fighters in the promotion right now.

Paddy Pimblett fought Jordan Leavitt at UFC London and ended up winning via rear-naked choke submission in the second round.

While the hype behind 'The Baddy' is insane, Sonnen believes the Liverpudlian also has the skillset to justify it. After watching Pimblett outclass Leavitt in his most recent fight, 'The American Gangster' is convinced that Pimblett will go on to become a world champion.

Leavitt was tipped to be the man who'd give Pimblett his toughest challenge yet, owing to the American's grappling skillset. Sonnen, however, pointed out that 'The Monkey King' failed to cause much damage in the fight, whereas the Englishman ended up getting a submission finish over the expert grappler.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"When the whole thing was over, it really helped to shine a light on just how good Paddy was. Jordan did not touch Paddy up as was predicted... I didn't know Paddy was that good. I saw nothing from Paddy Pimblett that night that would preclude me from believing he has the potential to be a world champion."

Paddy Pimblett says he likes getting punched in the face

If there's one thing guaranteed whenever Pimblett steps inside the octagon, it's entertainment. The Liverpudlian doesn't shy away from trading strikes inside the cage and always goes in with the mindset of finishing fights. Pimblett's inclination to brawl has also left him vulnerable on multiple occasions in the past.

'The Baddy', however, likes being reckless inside the cage and fighting his heart out every single time. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Pimblett stated that he also enjoys being punched in the face:

"I can fight like that every time. I’m a big, fat ba**ard at the minute, but if someone rang me now and said, ‘Get outside for a straightener,’ I’d be out there beating them up. I enjoy getting punched and punching people in the face. It sounds very weird, but I enjoy it."

It will be fun to witness what lies ahead for Paddy Pimblett as he continues his rise in the UFC.

