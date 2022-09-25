Never thought I would be in a movie - Chael Sonnen reveals how Dana White helped him land a role in Hollywood flick starring Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone  

Chael Sonnen is one of the most confident trash talkers in combat sports history. Due to his commanding presence on the microphone, he has landed a few gigs in Hollywood movies over the years.

Sonnen appeared in Here Comes The Boom in 2012, and Grudge Match in 2013. 'The American Gangster' was fortunate enough to share the screen with legendary actors Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro during the production of Grudge Match, a film based on two boxers who lace up their gloves one last time to settle a score before they retire.

It recently came to light that Chael Sonnen has Dana White to thank for his feature in the 2013 production. 'The American Gangster' released a video on his YouTube channel about his experience on set and said this:

"I never thought I would be in a movie, but I'm also not going to be standing with Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro. Let alone doing a scene with them that's gonna drop Christmas day that I can take my whole family to and show off... All that happened is they called Dana [White], they said, 'Dana we want you.' Dana said, 'No you don't, you want Chael.' And Dana called and told me that."

Watch the video below from 1:58:

Chael Sonnen believes that Paddy Pimblett vs. Conor McGregor will never happen

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on Paddy Pimblett's statement that 'The Baddy' vs. Conor McGregor will be the biggest pay-per-view in UFC history.

'The American Gangster' thinks that the combined starpower of Pimblett and McGregor would make for an incredible event that would do colossal numbers for both fighters and the UFC. However, Sonnen believes that there are too many obstacles in the way for this fight to ever take place.

He released a video on his YouTube channel and said the following:

"Paddy Pimblett vs. Conor McGregor simply is not going to happen. It's not going to happen for a number of reasons. And Paddy is not wrong to think his ability to bring attention in conjunction with Conor's ability to bring attention equals success . That fight's a miss for a couple of reasons. Largely just the age."

Watch the video below:

There was a time when Chael Sonnen was not a supporter of Paddy Pimblett, as he felt that 'The Baddy' was just a young man who misunderstood the game. However, the Scouser has grown on Sonnen since his last performance and 'The American Gangster' now feels that Pimblett could be a future world champion.

